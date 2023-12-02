HUGE injury news for Newcastle United & watch Eddie Howe joke about reporters being caught in snow!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope brings you the latest from Newcastle United’s training ground following Eddie Howe’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Manchester United at St James’ Park.
It includes Howe joking about certain members of the press pack being caught in the snow on Friday…
Click here to read Craig’s @mailsportfootball story from the press conference…
Morning Craig,Another class report mate and I agree with you about how on earth are manure above Newcastle and yes they have won 5 out of there last 6 but I do think that the teams they have played they should be beating them, we are a much better team/squad than manure and a lot better than villa and spurs….4th place or even better is in my eyes real possibility and target, cheers and keep up the good work mate
Onana is in the top 3 for saves though. 🤷🏿
We have beat City just not in the league
manchester united have only beaten bottom-half teams, and almost always by just one goal. Scraped through. But they've BEATEN them; no draws. Hopefully as they face top-half teams and lose, as they surely will do given how bad they are, the table will start to do its job and things will look more representative of what we've all seen.
come on the mighty toon army 3-0 for us against man u onana will be slipping in the goal mouth goals flying in no problem isak Gordon and joelinton to score
I wonder Craig if anyone is looking into the connection between PSG and a board member on UEFA,8 minutes extra played and a last minute penalty which the ref at first did give but a conversation with the guy doing var changed his mind,I wonder what was said during that conversation
Manure fans mock us because Ten Hag made those comments before the cup final and Eddies passionate team talk was before the league game
Any update on Barnes return Craig?
Another excellent report & sensible analysis.
I hate snow: so glad I don’t experience it here in Canberra 😄
Having VAR just for offside is a brilliant idea, but will journalists and pundits leave the rest to the referees? No, of course they won't and the football authorities will feel the pressure to do something about it again. And so it goes…
I share your confidence about tomorrow, but football's a funny old game and our lads will be knackered after Tuesday. The lack of ability to rotate our squad killed us against Brentford, I'm hoping that we have some energy against the Salford Reds. If we can impose our high energy game, there's only one winner.
I am a Liverpool supporter , ( for the last 58 years ) and I'd prefer to face Manchester United than Newcastle . How that Man Utd. are where they are in the prem. is a mystery to me . They scrape through every time it seems .
VAR officials have become too powerful in their own eyes. They should simply advise the ref that an incident may need a future look, then keep quiet, not advise or push an agenda. Neither should they show slow motion or stills as both present a distorted view. For ‘clear and obvious’ things must be shown in real time speed, from different angles, and leave the ref to decide. That’s how it should work and be fair and would remove the issues.
Love these podcasts Craig 👏👏👏👏
One subject from Tuesday that I have not seen raised which is how the stadium announcer was whipping the crowd up, commentating during issues like penalty decisions and actually was quite abusive, surely this myst be against the rules and must have heaped pressure on the referee.
has work started on the stack outside st james yet?
VAR gets 99% of call’s correct. The problem is the way it is implemented. The ref should ask for help if not 100% sure on a call, not have VAR stop the game and imply that he has made an error.
With the proven abilities of Livramento, Miley and the resurgent Lascelles we will have one hell of a squad once players return.
We are destined for a great 2nd half of the season, we just have to get through tough December fixtures
In theory, VAR seems right. I question the individuals behind it. Could still be a waste.
What the hell is wrong with Hall then?