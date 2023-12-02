INTERVIEW | Bruno Guimarães previews Manchester United



Hear from Bruno Guimarães ahead of Newcastle United’s game with Manchester United on Saturday evening.

26 comentarios en “INTERVIEW | Bruno Guimarães previews Manchester United

  3. @colinhowe4800

    Bruno is outstanding for Newcastle United one of best midfielders in the world. We all love him so much. He's a absolute star. Get a goal Bruno on sat you deserve it bonny lad.

  4. @Antacid420

    Bruno Guimaräes is a Legend Here on Tyneside.
    Cheers Bruno 🙏
    You Brazilian Belta 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  10. @craiggooding6694

    They all play with the geordie passion Eddie Howe manages with passion the fans sing with passion we all watch and enjoy with passion cmon the TOON

  11. @barrycrosby8602

    An incredibly player, very reliable bags of skill and technique and always gives 100%, the most important player in the team without him we're just not at the same level

  20. @johnsilver613

    When he laughs it is so wholesome. Bruno is top man. A player that takes the toon to heart immediately is a special player.

  22. @jamesmilligan2797

    'Wev got Bruno in the middle!!' Love him, silky skilled, 100% week in week out, hard, tenacious as a pit bull, charming, funny….wat a man!!!!❤️🏴🏳

  24. @user-ur4zp9oy6i

    🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤😅😅😅😅😅😅
    จงเอาให้ได้
    ชัยชนะนะค่ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะ
    จงสู้ๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅

