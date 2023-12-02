INTERVIEW | Bruno Guimarães previews Manchester United

Hear from Bruno Guimarães ahead of Newcastle United’s game with Manchester United on Saturday evening.
His English improved so quickly
😮
Can’t wait to see Bruno play with Lewis for years in the future
Bruno is outstanding for Newcastle United one of best midfielders in the world. We all love him so much. He's a absolute star. Get a goal Bruno on sat you deserve it bonny lad.
Bruno Guimaräes is a Legend Here on Tyneside.
Cheers Bruno 🙏
You Brazilian Belta 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
What aye man. English is your first language wor lad. HWTL🎉🎉
Best midfielder since Beardsley that lad
As soon as we get everyone fit we’ll be unstoppable
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Bruno's English has improved so much… He was always alright but now it's detailed, very impressive!
They all play with the geordie passion Eddie Howe manages with passion the fans sing with passion we all watch and enjoy with passion cmon the TOON
An incredibly player, very reliable bags of skill and technique and always gives 100%, the most important player in the team without him we're just not at the same level
Bruno is a legend 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Bruno is a Geordie.
This guy is a born mid fielder can't explain my confidence in him a true baller on the pitch💥💥💥
Bruuuuuuuuuuuunnnnnnnnoooooooooo, Love him
This guy is a baller
He's learning from the best, looks a top player already
Top class player
One of the best player❤
When he laughs it is so wholesome. Bruno is top man. A player that takes the toon to heart immediately is a special player.
"Oh Bruno, he is magic! He wears a magic hat! He could have signed for Arsenal, but he said no, f*ck that!" 😁
'Wev got Bruno in the middle!!' Love him, silky skilled, 100% week in week out, hard, tenacious as a pit bull, charming, funny….wat a man!!!!❤️🏴🏳
BRUNOOOOO! 🖤🤍 HWTL! 🖤🤍
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤😅😅😅😅😅😅
จงเอาให้ได้
ชัยชนะนะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะ
จงสู้ๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
He is a really genuine soul.. He knows we love him, Adopted Geordie for life
Bruno’s English btw! 👏🏼