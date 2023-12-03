GOLDBRIDGE Best Bits | Newcastle 1-0 Man United

Mark Goldbridge best bits as Newcastle beat Man United 1-0
Manchester utd in crisis.
So shite 😂
400m on players and the team is getting progressively worse And Ten Hag doesn't even play the players he bought it is absolutely crazy what he is doing ,because its not remotely working,
an explosion of shite lmao 🤣🤣
"A very established newcastle team" fucking 17 year old lewis miley in midfield and we'd nothing on the bench. Knows nothing this lad.
Manu fans need to get their head around the fact that they're not the dog's bollocks anymore…. more like a load of bollocks! – Great vid though mate
Geordies.
I hope they dont sack ETH and sign ONANA on a really long deal
Don’t eat cucumber from a women’s prison 😂
Just wait a few more matches; we shall see how Manchester United and Newcastle United stand in the EPL table… seriously though Onana needs to be benches (he cost Man United points against Galatasaray and probably the EUFA Champions League title). AC Milan is a tough opponent; they will not let Man United win so easily…plus the Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen match will not end in a draw .(hopefully I got it right)
It's only one match lads; keep your shirt on ! Newcastle United were super lucky not to lose against PSG in the EUFA Champions League a few days ago (poor possession and so few shots on goal)…granted it was a bs pk call. The refs clearly couldn't let PSG get knocked out so damn early from their group.
Gotta love you mate. Tell it how it is😂. Proper 👍 .AVFC
5:09 Dont eat cucumber from a women's prison ????😂😂😂
ended 1-0, could of easily ended 7-0, united got lucky that it wasn’t way worse so if I was mark I would take that as a success
Man UTD fans HOLD DAT
Ho ho ho merry Xmas 🎄 😂
‘Don’t eat cucumber in a women’s prison’ 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Players don't perform and manager gets the sack, i think that is a ridiculous logic .. ETH came and showed who's the boss to the likes of CR7 and Sancho for e.g, why can't he do the same with Rashford ??
Say what you want, no one can knock Marks almost deranged level of faith in his team
That was never a red card. A yellow at worst.
Nufc fans were geninely concerned for your sanity yesterday…i think they were anyway…that dope goldbridge
Will be suicidal…
The cucumber joke…
Thats nufc 3rd team.
I think only 4 of the Newcastle players who got to play were Howe buys and 11 of those same players played against PSG without being substituted for 100 mins.
you know whose ankle was also bleeding, that copenhagen player rashford stamped
Man United are rubbish newcastle are great lol
They won’t ever blame ‘England international’ Rashford even though he’d struggle in Sunday league. Garbage.
hahahaha,Dont eat cucumber from women prison!!!!!I love your meltdowns
As a toon fan I honestly feel bad for you. But I love your comedy genius you should do standup. Cucumbers in female prisons 😂😂😂❤
Not a United fan but it’s a bit sad to see a team that plays with such lack of commitment. The players are either not good enough or don’t care enough. A mid-table team at the very best.
Given the games Utd have got between now and New Year I honestly don't know if Ten Hag makes it to Jan 1st. It could be back to back spankings by Bayern and Liverpool and then what does that do to what is left of the ManU players confidence for the rest of the Christmas period. I can see it getting real, real ugly.
Complaining on YouTube is boring. Go scold in front of Old Trafford, Mark!!
The shit analogy actually works quite well. Man Utd have a lot of players who are not good enough. Rashford in my opinion is overplayed and not good enough to even play in the prem. He scores a few goals and people act like he is the second coming of Jesus its embarassing.
It’s just a explosion of shite 💩💩
This game showed how far they are behind the top-tier competition.
The poop analogy had me rollin 😂😂😂