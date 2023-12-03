Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at St. James’ Park.
I love when Man U is reminded that this isn't the '90s!
Why is Schär playing like god mode in Newcastle and in the National team with Akanji like a piece of s***?!
3:33 imagine Irjen Roben on this ball. Standards have really fallen.
They dominated MUFC in both halves but Ten Haag failed to make changes on time
well done Geordie boys! again shocked by AG, Man U did okay!
This team is something special😍😍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
😇🥰💪
Just because Harry McGuire did a great job defending for us yesterday 😂 we dont want him in January
With the high tempo mid week Champions League game and travel, Manu were really on the back foot for most of the game. A good win for the home team.
Newcastle really deserved to win..man united was no match
😂😂😂😂😂😂red devils more like poor devils lost again 😢😢😢😢
Congrats to all Newcastle fans from Morocco ♥
Well done The Toon. Always great to see the Stretford Scum get beat!
What was Manchester united doing?They should have just given 3 points and forfeit the game
United did not attack at all
I see nothing here but one team attacking and other team getting lucky
It would have been 6-7 goals for Newcastle
Ten hag out!!!
Parah Lord McGuire😂😂😂
❤Frome Romania Newcastle 4 Life.🤙🔥
Glory glory man utd
The fact that Manchester united never posted this match highlight till now,it's just means that the admin is just annoyed and tired!!! Hope united come back from this awful moment, there also a room for improvement!!!.
Newcastle need messi
Everything has got end point this is not red devils that I used to watch 😂😂😂
I love MAGUIRE ever 😁
Joelington doesn't get enough praise, built like a striker but an amazing midfielder
united had 0% possesion
shouldve scored 5 goals if there were more clinical infront of goal🤓🤓
United were not at all in the game.
Im always disappointed with arsenal and Newcastle that they gave Newcastle a goal …but its oky everything happens for a reason they will come to Emirates 😊
"ohhh Nick Pope is down…. HAHAHAHHAHA" 😂😂😂
We are a laughing stock. Well done NUFC
Вауууу😊😊😊😊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Came here to see man united downfall in extended way.Anthony Gordon good lad
Maguire is TRUE Legend for man utd Coach.
Man United has been my fav team until Ten hag comes 😮
Mappies are absolutely delightful to watch, they are absolutely playing scintillating and intensity football.
omg poor guy. Maguire should have an L tattooed on his forhead at this point…
Ten hag needs more time, don't be cruel it's the players' fault 😂😅😂😅😂😅😂😅😂😅😂
Ten Hag need more time.😂😂😂😂
I can see dumb peopleeeee!!!! 😂😅😢
Manchester fans are that limited?! or just clueless?!
Ten Hag is a C version of a Guardiola but with the same capitar heritage, the fans can't understand the difference between the two even with these beautiful results?! 😂😅😂😮
Сороки вполном порядке!
Man Utd logic better lose than draw👏👏👏
One team played with urgency and that team won.
Thanks for shutting up those puta Manchester united fans
Pecat Ten hak, cocok nya dia melatih liga petani ajah 😂😂
absolute dominance. Man united?