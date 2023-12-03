Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



Extended highlights from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

45 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  9. @InTheNow2020

    With the high tempo mid week Champions League game and travel, Manu were really on the back foot for most of the game. A good win for the home team.

  15. @singeringstar5096

    United did not attack at all
    I see nothing here but one team attacking and other team getting lucky
    It would have been 6-7 goals for Newcastle

  20. @niikosomali0nly

    The fact that Manchester united never posted this match highlight till now,it's just means that the admin is just annoyed and tired!!! Hope united come back from this awful moment, there also a room for improvement!!!.

  28. @johnwairi4976

    Im always disappointed with arsenal and Newcastle that they gave Newcastle a goal …but its oky everything happens for a reason they will come to Emirates 😊

  37. @danielpereiracarvalho7452

    Ten hag needs more time, don't be cruel it's the players' fault 😂😅😂😅😂😅😂😅😂😅😂

  39. @danielpereiracarvalho7452

    I can see dumb peopleeeee!!!! 😂😅😢
    Manchester fans are that limited?! or just clueless?!
    Ten Hag is a C version of a Guardiola but with the same capitar heritage, the fans can't understand the difference between the two even with these beautiful results?! 😂😅😂😮

Los comentarios están cerrados.