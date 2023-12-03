Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights





Extended highlights from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.