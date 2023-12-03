Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from our big win over Man Utd at St. James’ Park!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

36 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | Premier League Highlights

  7. @WESLEYOGOVIRI-mf6sk

    I dont just understand this club called Man Utd. Look at Maguire stoping a goal chance, he's not flexible and very slow. For how many years will they stick to these useless old players? I'm not even seeing the rebuild they are talking about. They have only signed 1 defender since they hire ETH. People need to understand that these old players are virus to new players. The club need a massive clear out just like Chelsea clear out. Rashford and so on out if they don't want to work hard on the football pitch.

  10. @colin8338

    I actually think Eddie has these players playing better then the entertainers! Some of the pass and movement is top draw, usually plenty of goals and this time great in defence!

Los comentarios están cerrados.