Jeff Stelling Praises Newcastles Drive Despite Another Injury Blow | talkSPORT

Jeff and Ally react to yet another injury blow to Newcastle. This time Nick Pope could miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.
Of course if McCoist had done any research for this show and been even slightly professional he'd realise Popes dislocated his shoulder before….
Jeff steling n ally, dream team
I love Jeff, glad hes off Sky and away from the woke wankas
Pope saved us getting smashed in cpl games lets hope dubs can step up to the plate
So glad Jeff’s on! Superb host and looks like a great bloke!
Pope integral to our defence with his sweeping, dubz dosnt sweep
SUPER ALI ! HONOURED ADOPTED GEORDIE !
Gallagher out Miley in 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Dubravka is a quality GK… we’ll be fine.
Eddie Howe is deeing class for us and even when we are doon to the bare bones the team spirit and playing for the badge is extremely brilliant.
Get Aaron Ramsdale in
It's great to hear all the talk about Miley. I watched him in pre-season and he was a cut above the rest. I am so glad he is getting the time on the pitch!! He is going to give Eddie a headache when Longstaff and Willock are both back.
As a lifelong Man united fan having watched Newcastle play us off the park I .can't praise the manager and players enough.Polar opposite of my sorry lot.Down to the bare bones squad wise yet run themselves into the ground.Pride in the shirt ,the fans and themselves.Yes ability but just as importantly guts and attitude.Sadly lacking in all aspects of this from my lot.They should feel embarrassed after that humiliation but not sure if they will.
Anthony Gordon, four goals in consecutive games. Top, top lad! Was it Shearer that did same last time?
We'll miss Pope but Dubravka isn't that far behind him in terms of shot stopping and better with the ball at his feet. Pope is the better keeper without question but Dubravka can be adequate cover without going and signing anybody else. He's No2 so if Pope is injured he can step up and take his place. Clearly Eddie trusts him or he would've replaced him already. Let's not panic, in Eddie we trust.
Thought Jeff had retired? Soccer Saturday on Sky not the same without him.
Toon for De Gea
As a Newcastle fan, I'm not too worried about Pope being out for a while because frankly I think Dubravka is a better keeper in terms of quality and reliability.
What does jeff mean when he says Miley could possibly get on that plane? I cant work it out
I luv Jeff Selling..!!!! Used to watch sky sports so much when he was around
Unprecidented amount of Toon injuries…unbeleivable!! That happens to a keeper once in 10,000s of games 🤷🏻♂️
The legend that is Jeff
Its remarkable what eddie is achieving with our only fit 11 players. Going to be a bit bumpy until we get some players back from injury in Jan
Stelling is mint.
Steve Bruce will have thrown his cap into the ring for the job , should succeed in getting them relegated.
Great move to get Jeff in instead of a blind lesbian black lady like sky would have done
Newcastle could get DeGea in straight away as he's a free agent
Jeff legend
About time talk sport put someone on who knows about football. Hopefully that's the end of Rory he's shite
For a club like Newcastle to even be in the top half of the table it’s an achievement
Yes. Geoff on talksport … amazing transfer
He got it bang on,it doesn’t matter if Pep or Klopp come in this squad isn’t good enough and even worse there’s no fight or passion.That is all Blades want to see.We’re used to not having the quality but we’ve always had guts and fight.Bad times at the Lane.⚔️⚔️⚔️
This is definitely a huge loss, but we do have one of the better reserve keepers in the league already in Dubravka. So it isn't absolutely ending our hopes and dreams of a good season (top 6) One thing you have to say about Howe and this current team, they keep getting hit with bad luck, and yet they keep on going and finding ways to win. Usually via sheer determination and hard work. And they are an exciting team to watch which is a lovely thing to be able to say after 15 years of absolute rubbish (excluding 2005 under Pardew with Ba & Cise)
I really hope Pope gets better soon though, and Miley clearly has an exciting future, but no need to rush that. A couple of seasons learning from Howe and the more experienced players around him and if he can keep his head on and stay sensible, he'll no doubt be representing his country soon enough.
lewis miley reminds me of waddle doesnt look quick but he has a great football brain and awareness is unbelievable
Love Geoff I’ve stopped watching Gillette Saturdays it’s sooo boooring