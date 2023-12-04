Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd | Match Recap

Watch the key moments from Manchester United’s game away to Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Tenhag berengsek beli banyak pemain satu pun gak ada yg bagus
Tim ini bisa bangkit cuma dengan satu cara yaitu ganti semua pemain dan pelatih dengan membangun satu tim baru… Jika tidak mungkin sampai kiamat tim ini gak akan juara lagi
Tim ini bisa bangkit satu cara yaitu ganti semua pemain dan pelatih … Bangun tim baru
i rather prefer to watch the team attack with everywthing to win and loose than the shitshow we all saw yesterday, what a shame
Maguire has improved a lot after everything this man has been through … honestly the last couple of games he has been the best player for the team…. I still stand my ground the biggest problem in this team is the big mount jersey no 8
Mctominay wont get into the newcastle bench, yet he's starting games for us.
were just a crap side that's all.
Here's the reality
Rashford didn't track back 15times in the game……..
Manchester need to relearn how to play football…. What a pathetic football club…
Throw away, Rashford, Ten hag, Onana and Martial
U guys so disappointing
3 times in a row in every competition.. Bravo Newcastle..
Why doesn't Garnacho play?
Мне хочется плакать, мне хочется кричать… Как же все уныло… Пару человек играет , а остальные ждут конца времени.
A club owned by jokers
Tidak ada yang istimewa lagi tidak ada semangat untuk menang
Y’all really need Greenwood I’d take him f all that stuff his girlfriend is a weirdo
GET RID OF THESE PLAYERS
It is time that the wanny bee Englishman.. ETH is OUT!!!..
It is NOT gettting better
Sack EtH and bring in De Zerbi. He knows how to get the best out of average players.
Storm will be past
Players lack respect for erick ten hag ….. Sell them all ineos
United might be the worst team in England with overpaid players who doesn't care about the badge. Abysmal and pathetic.
This Is disgusting. As a united fan, this is not okay.
My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined
Records broken so far this season –
– Manchester United hadn't lost back to back games against Newcastle since 1972, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United hadn't lost 3 games in a row to Newcastle United since 1922, until Erik Ten Hag
– Newcastle hadn't kept 3 clean sheets in a row against Manchester United since 1897, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United had never lost 6 of the opening 14 games of a PL season, until Erik Ten Hag
– No English team in CL history had ever conceded 14 goals in the first 5 CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United had never conceded 3+ goals in 4 different CL games in a season, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United had never lost a CL game they were leading by 2 goals, until Erik Ten Hag, twice since.
– Manchester United hadn't lost a game they were leading by 2+ goals since 2014, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United had never dropped this many points from a winning position in CL history, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United had never conceded 4+ in two CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United hadn't lost 9 of the opening 17 games since 1974, until Erik Ten Hag
– No team had ever give away 4 penalties in their first 4 CL group games in the competitions history, until Erik Ten Hag
– No player as young as Roony Bardghji had scored against Manchester United in the CL, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United hadn't lost 8 of the opening 15 games in a season since 1962, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United hadn't lost 5 of their first 10 games at Old Trafford since 1931, until Erik Ten Hag
– Newcastle hadn't won at Old Trafford since 2013, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Newcastle hadn't won a cup game against Manchester Uniteds since 1994, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United hadn't lost twice in a row to Newcastle since 1972, until Erik Ten Hag
– No post war Manchester United manager had conceded 20 goals to City and Liverpool in their first 6 games against them, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United hadn't lost 5 of the opening 10 league games in 36 years, until Erik Ten Hag
– Galatasaray hadn't won a game on English soil in 117 years of existing, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United had never lost the opening 2 CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United had never conceded 7 goals in the opening 2 CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United had never conceded 3+ goals in back to back CL games, until Erik Ten Hag
– Galatasaray hadn't scored in or won an away goal in the CL since 2015, 3 in one game as soon as they meet Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United hadn't lost 4 of the opening 7 games in PL history, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United haven't had as few as 9 points from the opening 7 games since 1989, until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United hadn't conceded 4 goals in a CL group game in 28 years, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United hadn't conceded 3+ goals in 3 consecutive games since 1978, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United had never lost at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United hadn't lost the opening two away games since 1973-74, until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United hadn't conceded more than one goal in 4 consecutive league games since 1979, Until Erik Ten Hag.
– Manchester United had never conceded 2 goals in the opening 4 minutes of a PL game at Old Trafford, Until Erik Ten Hag
– Manchester United had never conceded 23 shots in one game at Old Trafford in PL history, Until Erik Ten Hag
– Brighton had never won twice in a row at Old Trafford, until Erik Ten Hag
You know it's one sided domination when there is no highlight of United making chances excluding the blocked shot and the disallowed goal. Crap performance by the team
Small club 😂😂😂 that live in the past
hey tenhag botak, ganti itu kiper onana. untuk dipertandingan selanjutnya
uda banyak x kebobolan dia di manchester united
Tenhag berengsek melatih tim ini hanya buat dihancurkan dengan perlahan tapi banyak yg gak tau
Tenhag betengsek kau
Tenhag melatih tim ini hanya untuk di degradasikan 😂😂😂😂😂
Bubarkan klub ini atau degradasikan … Tenhag berengsek
Bubarkan klub
Sell raspord,buy mitoma👍
Harry Maguire!
Tenhag out
big wages.. and still be stupid..
Once said “we should get it of CR7”