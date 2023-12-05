MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 | Behind the Scenes | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.
Sensational content – taking us far-away fans pitch-side every game. Thank you NUFC.
The cameraman did well to keep up with our pace. We were so tight and on Man u, it was a pleasure to watch. Get well soon Pope. 🖤🤍
You just know that when eddies doing his pre match media he’s really thinking “I need to get this crap over with so I can go and do my job!”
The Russian expert says Gordon is a top player who needs to be in the national team. I don't even argue. but then he says that Almiron is no match for him.
I believe that our entire Season 1.5 attack is played through Kirran -Miguel + Bruno. these are the three key players. Jo, yes (100 years since they wrote it off). Isak attack, Gordon is clear on the left, but not the leader. Tino will now play with him on the left and then yes. In the meantime, the leader is Bruno and without him we…
I cant wait one day to travel to england to watch a newcastle game
Have the way and most of players are injured please investigate root cause
I do worry that these lads can keep this level up for the next wave of games but one thing I do know is they will give everything they’ve got and I can’t and won’t ever fault them for that they all play for the shirt and it’s a pleasure to watch these days they’re such a good team with shit loads of potential. Devastating about pope but confident dubravka can do a job #HWTL
Have you ever seen a more one sided 1 nil win.? 😊
This should have been 5-0.
How come the pundits always say the opposition played poorly every time we win.
I Hope Nick Pope has a quick recovery and well done to our mighty mags!
Bruno G is the best of the best, Tonali would be playing there now, if not) If they let him go, the top 10 will be in the top 10 again, it’s not ironic.
Love these so much. The ball control between Joelinton and Bruno in the warm up in insane.
Gordon is very good. And he began to work well in defense. He takes over the game and this is also a plus, but often he does not see Tino running, passes the ball to the center and does not work for Tino in defense at the same time. On the right we don’t have such a problem, Almiron will seize on Trips’ mistake and “close” the entire flank
Lewis Miley…. Our own future Stevie Gerrard 🖤🤍
Manchester have already scored so many goals in the Champions League that in the Premier League only the Angels are probably saving them.
I'm so glad that Tino got a place in the lineup (Zero applications for Bern). Trips and Almiron are all on our right.
Gordon, Tino on the left is not that good yet. Gordon is not as good in defense as Almiron, and Tino still needs to play with him, as is happening on the other flank (there was no need to play particularly well, to be honest)
Behind the scenes at the end just shows a team of players that are so positive and inclusive. Miley last few games looks so much more confident. Very similar to Steven Gerrard. Every player giving 100% is all the fans ever wanted! As simple as giving your all for the shirt that represents all the fans and city.
Love it!! State of them Manchester united players soon as the whistle blew stormed straight down the tunnel thank God we dint have any of them cunts at our club, disgrace
Bruno at the start 'its ***** freezing 😂😂
This squad is getting better and better the more challenges they face. 👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Hey guys, when will Pope be back??
As much as I believe any player that cost over £30m is immoral generally,
In todays market, Anthony Gordon is a bargain.
Anthony Gordon what a outstanding player 👏 👌
It looks like ref was motioning to Schar, “try keeping it down”?! After he took that long range shot…
Gordon is a baller
class lads thank you made my weekend