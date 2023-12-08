HAMMER TRIPPIER? NO CHANCE! Why Newcastle United deserve a break, despite POOR showing at Everton

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reflects from Goodison Park following Everton’s 3-0 victory over Newcastle United.
At the Press Conference can you ask Sir Eddy why there appears to be a reluctance to play the ‘kids’. They can probably do no worse than those they would replace. It was a poor Team performance. Excellent analysis and commentary as usual, Craig
I like Trippier and no doubt he’s been class for us but it’s not the first time he’s gave the ball away, him and Bruno have been doing it all season just this time it led to goals. They’re both quality players but both insist on spending ages on the ball
I sounds like you have written off Sunday graig …because they will be to tired to get on the pitch ?? we move on to Wednesday and a easy game against Milan ?…oh I've forgot we will be too tired ? sorry for my sarcasm but I have watched football for 53 years and a game a football lasts 90 mins it,s not changed in 150 years Liverpool won the league with 14 players …and don't forget these players are supposed be fitter and stronger today than years gone bye ? this nonsense about tiredness does not wash with me simples
The list of injuries are beginning to show, need some back asap ,the goalkeeper is a worry for me
No attacking options??stevie wonder could see we needed upgrades last summer.. Sold 1 bought 4…that squad we have now is full. Of rafa and brucie… Need a clearout and a spending spree.. Ffp is nonsense… Take10 point deductiom now… If itmeans we beef squad up. With quality
cant win them all
Flat performance maybe and reasons for that are patently obvious, however we still had 2 maybe 3 great chances that Gordon could and should have taken. Isak doesn't look anywhere near fully fit IMO as things stand the January window may have come just in time
Gordon let the fans get to him and played poorly. Probably a one off though. Everton are the only team in the last 4 that chased our players down, and it caused us problems. But it was an ok performance up to the first goal, probably the better team at that point.
Trips has to stop running all over the pitch taking every free kick and corner , he's knackered. Plus we never score.
Still waiting for an explanation as to why Hall hasn't played a full game for us yet, is on the bench most of the time and could easily be a replacement for Trippier when he's "tired"
That game looked like a game of fifa rigged lol I can't put it anything way, I said before half time are they trying to lose this on purpose??
Howe needs to stop playing this stupid formation, isak isn't getting service
Did they let Everton win, to help them out, I thought he was terrible Gordon.
Trippier is a damned fine player who just had a 'mare against Everton and got punished for it. He needs the fans' support to get over it and move on.
Great review Craig… we do look tired and our defence made some mistakes… no criticism of the lads I love this team but I do fear for the next couple of games. We did miss Pope and could do with some shooting practice as we had our opportunities and it could have been very different if we could have taken one earlier in the game. HWTL
Trippier is a great player for Newcastle, just two mistakes since he's been playing for you, never was his fault, from an Everton fan
WASTED ALL THEIR ENERGY AGAINST UNITED AND THIS IS WHAT U GET 😂😂
For Christ sake man , give Everton credit , Everton smashed them , they looked an unfit team with no bottle . Have to spend more dirty money to fix it .
Craig please ask Eddie Howe why Lewis Hall isn't getting any minutes. I don't understand why he couldn't rest Tripps, put Livromento on right and play Hall on the left. I love the team and love EH but there must be a reason Hall isn't getting on pitch even as a sub
Apart from the obvious, can we finally stop the Calvert Lewin rumours to us now please? He's absolutely no where near good enough, especially for the supposed prices. He's never been a good finisher and apart from a single 6 month period, has never been much of a goalscorer. I desperately hope we stay away from the likes of him and Kalvin Phillips.
Not going to criticise any of them, it's what, 4 intense games in 10/11 days? Hopefully we get a few back from injury in the next week or two.
Tripps as been outstanding from the day he signed for us, shit happens when your exhausted, let's get behind the lads win, lose, or draw
Sorry to say as I like him and think he has huge potential – but the writing is on the wall for Lewis Hall.
Pulled twice at half time, can’t get a game during the biggest injury crisis we’ve ever seen and can’t even get a 5 min run out ahead of Matt Richie. It’s unbelievable that we have a 30m+ player on the bench during all this – Howe obviously doesn’t rate him simple as.
Spot on. Wale were always going to run out of steam at some point. Bad time to play Everton. They're fans and team be right up for it after points deduction. Onwards and upwards
If this was a manager Newcastle fans didn't like they'd be asking whether the squad is being poorly managed rotation wise.
Am I right in thinking that not only did they play the same 11 last 4 games but also didn’t make any substitutions in any of those game as either?
If so that’s one hell of a ‘telling’ stat.
I don’t blame any of them. I think sometimes we expect too much.
Another great post match vlog much appreciated 👏🙌
Spot on Craig. My thoughts exactly re Trippier and Newcastle. Enjoy your extra beds. Keep up the good work 👍⚫️⚪️
I’d prefer him to make three mistakes to gift three goals in one match rather than over three games
Quoting EH "As a team, we weren't where we needed to be – that's why we didn't win the game" an understatement but we are where we are… those missed chances are becoming a problem in this weary depleted side. Think we will miss Pope most of all. An awful scrappy game to watch and Everton were beatable… but not by us on that form. Not sure what we'll get out of Spurs as our away form is poor. And Milan? lets hope fortress SJP holds and Dortmund do us a big favour. I'm not sure about 'dead on their feet' we are clearly not on top form (away games), we just need to be putting away those chances to lift the spirit. Onward to the next one. Getting beat by Bournemouth and Everton tells its own story.
As fans we stand and sing with them when they win, We stand and sing with them when they lose. They are giving there all for the team no fan can ask anymore from them.
Tripps will be first to critique his own performance,,,im not going to say it was fine because I think it was his worse performance in the Newcastle shirt by far regardless of causes…but hey ho it happens and we get over it and move on and I for one will be right behind Tripps and the team cometh the next game.
Just a bad day at the office craig move on to tbe next game
Tripper cost the team the win. If a goalkeeper had made a mistake the entire fan base would say it and make sure they said it loud. Complacency from Tripper, the one who sets the standards is not acceptable. Yes he has been great but what has gone before does nkt excuse Complacency. Slow football in our own half doesn't suit us, eddie got the tactics completely wrong in that one. Our away form is abysmal.
Up the Toffees!!!
It’s galling losing to a shite Everton and of course Prickford loved it. When you have no options at 0-0 let alone 1 or 2 nil it’s tough. Trippier has more than enough in his credit bank.
We cannot win them all, just a small hiccup on the road but look who we play next, remember what happened to Tottenham when we got beat off Villa last season by the same score we put six past them. Don't expect the same but you can bet the lads will play their socks off and get a result.
Really missing Allan Saint Maximin
Spot on craig. For much of that game we looked like we could nick it. I really feel for tripper who will be hurting after that but ,like you ,I know he will bounce back. I think the 10 outfield players who have played the last 4 games have been class and given everything. this result is solely down to the fact that it is unheard of for players to play so many minutes in such a short time. I’m worried about Sunday unless we get 1 or 2 players back but at the same time is there any better time to play spurs? Hope you had a good nights sleep on those beds😂
we're ahead of the curve of where we should be but this is showing the owners EXACTLY which areas they need to bolster if they're wanting to compete in all competitions, yes we've over performed but you cant buy these lessons and hopefully we'll be more prepared moving forward which will still make us stronger, quicker. We win together and lose together, we're UNITED!
Gordon was absolutely woeful, Craig.
He's one dimensional and offers nothing when you actually need it.
He couldn't get any change out of an ancient Coleman.
He struggles to beat a man and do something a lot of the time. He also can't shoot to save his life
It’s abit weird and frustrating how we literally have NO IDEA when ANY of the players are back???
Barnes – Ahead of schedule maybe back end of Nov – It’s now approaching mid December and is he back in training? Is he due back? This week? Next week? After Xmas?
Longstaff – talk of being back after international break and it was only 2-3 weeks? It’s now been 5 weeks, is he training? Is he due back? What’s going on?
Willock – injury not as bad as feared. Looking at 2 weeks. He’s been out for 4, where is he? Is he training? When’s he due?
Botman – doesn’t need an Op, due back weeks ago? Where is he? Is he training, when’s he due back?
Anderson – ahead of schedule due back for Xmas fixtures – that’s 2 weeks away – where is he? Is he training?
SO frustrating!!!!
I'm a Newcastle fan all the way for many years…from South Africa ❤❤❤.
If I was Eddie I’d rest the team this weekend, and go for it back at St James’ against Milan. There’s plenty of games to play in the league, but Milan could be our last in Europe if we get it wrong.
how could you ever watch that match and think newcastle looked more likely lmao
Absolutely down to fatigue.
the lads looked tired lat night. It was bound to catch up with them eventually
The lads are shattered I could see them slowly deteriorating yesterday which you have got to expect with the amount of games we have and how many players we have available.
We will bounce back. We will reach top 4 and qualify for UCL next season
Games like that are always going to happen with half the team out injured. I've been expecting it lately but for the lads to go this long has been outstanding.
Everton did their homework (not hard when you can't rotate) and won because of some silly mistakes. Hopefully the rapidly approaching transfer window will help us out.
Hoping bounce back against Tottenham on Sunday . But bench looking very sparse. Desperate for players back
We have become too soft. We are able to perform against the big teams because we think we are underdogs. For anyone else we just take it easy mentally. I think this is shown how poor we are in front of goal or even approaching the opposition box. Gordon was 0 star yesterday. He was shocking – absolutely bottled it. He got rattled and kept fluffing his lines. I would give Miley 2 stars and call it a day for the rest. I am not mad at Tripps. He has been playing non-stop for us. He only missed the league cup even then he was subbed in.
