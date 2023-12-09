EXTENDED PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS: EVERTON 3-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED



Premier League highlights from Everton’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

    So, judging by these highlights, Newcastle did nothing the whole game ?
    This team is so imprevisible. I know they have a lot of injured players but they were playing so well collectively against Man-United.
    Of course, United is not the big test to judge your level but it's not the first time they fall down hard after very good perfs.

    The win is very deserved. Newcastle United performance was very poor from the start. They were never able to really near the level of Everton. It was just a matter of when not if Everton were to score. Congratulations to Everton for the 3 points.

