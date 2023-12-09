I CAN’T BELIEVE THE POLICE HAS DONE THIS TO Sunderland VS Newcastle United !!!!!



This news caught me off guard and I did not expect Newcastle United fans to get this for the Tyne Wear derby #newcastle #nufc #sunderland

  1. @grahamsidney9214

    Hopefully we win. But we have to approach this right. Its a free hit for sunderland all the onus is on us. We have to have the right mentality and approach this well. I would prefer we didn't pull them out the hat I personally don't miss them one bit

  12. @ulfurkarlsson5885

    I hope both sets of fans know where to draw the banter line. Most people know when it stops being fun, but unfortunately not all

  17. @grahamtctravels8380

    Ridiculous statement as most important game of season. I’d happily lose this game if you can guarantee me 4th & league cup. We are a proper club, with proper ambitions- that said we won’t lose this one

  32. @PrototypicalMoron

    'We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know wheeeen' – after the 4-1 in 2006. Brillliant. Anyone remember the groundsman losing his shit when collecting the corner flags in front of the away end, after the match? 😂

  34. @Robbeer

    Been roker park n stadium of shite many times the club used provide free transport for years i oresume be same ? Was never gonna be accepted. Only 2k fans weve took thousands more in alot worse times regarding trouble . Done metros aswell

  35. @ToonArmyTim

    So the glazed eyes and the slow speech is tiredness is it? Yeah right mate. You've had a fierce pre celebration 😂😂😂😂😂 Anyway happy birthday mate. Have s champion one 🎉🎉🎉

  36. @christophernolan8523

    Doesn't matter what we do in the league or the cups. If we don't beat these SMB on 6th Jan we haven't progressed as a club.

