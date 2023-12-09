Premier League Classics | Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newcastle United 3 | 2006/07 Season



Looking back at a classic Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in 2007.

Obafemi Martins with the pick of the bunch as he scored an unbelievable goal – one of the hardest shots in Premier League history.

Paul Huntington and Nicky Butt were also on the scoresheet for the Magpies

38 comentarios en "Premier League Classics | Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newcastle United 3 | 2006/07 Season

  2. @dss-2385

    These are the games I used to remember watching, when I could watch one sky channel upstairs 😂 plus, Obafemi was my favourite player. I was gutted when he left! Them UEFA cup nights!

  3. @foxspike

    Remember watching this game in the pub. Incredible that this game was played nearly 16 years ago and James Milner is STILL playing in the prem. incredible.

  6. @Nienna1837

    Wor Shay Given is probably the best goal keeper in the toon history. Some of the saves were unbelievable. Solano, even as a quality winger still makes such defensive blocks. What a player he was. Martins had a hell of a shot. Shame he did not fulfil his potential. I had high hopes when he moved from Inter. This team was a team of grafters. RIP Glenn. Finally, Berbatov was such an elegant player. There are so few of his kind in football.

  7. @Chez114

    Martens was such a gifted player. Definitely could be frustrating but out of nowhere he could pull off something that nobody could see coming. I remember his audacious attempt from a line out and took the shot first time and hit the cross bar

    I believe Martens is still only 24 😅

  8. @IanEckert1977

    We Used 2 Sing From The Gallowgate Corner… – …Oba…Oba-Fem…Oba…Oba-Fem…Obafemi Martin's…

    …Great Times Newcastle United Space-Cadets…Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…

  12. @jonathanward7320

    Wish you could’ve uploaded it with the original Sky commentary with Martin Tyler and Andy Gray, that was epic. Do you not have the rights to do that?

  15. @david.spicoli

    What a player Martins was. Physically strong to hold the ball, he’s got the pace to beat the defenders, he could shoot from distance. Even now not so many strikers can do all of these

  19. @whitetroutchannel

    one of my most painful regrets is moving house and loosing that away shirt, martins was a class act too on his day

  20. @ivanlopes671

    Don’t know if it’s the kits, this classic font numbers, or just the nostalgia but still feels like the best Premier League era for me

  21. @Neil3D

    Ahhh the days when the refs were told that celebrating a goal had to be stamped out haha look at him ushering the players back to the pitch literally 5-10 seconds after the goal goes in.
    Good old days them though.

  27. @andrewjamieson3142

    The ref pushing the players away after going 3-2 up away from home with an injury stricken squad will never not annoy me.

