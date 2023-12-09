Premier League Classics | Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newcastle United 3 | 2006/07 Season





Looking back at a classic Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in 2007.

Obafemi Martins with the pick of the bunch as he scored an unbelievable goal – one of the hardest shots in Premier League history.

Paul Huntington and Nicky Butt were also on the scoresheet for the Magpies

