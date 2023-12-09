Premier League Classics | Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newcastle United 3 | 2006/07 Season

Looking back at a classic Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in 2007.
Obafemi Martins with the pick of the bunch as he scored an unbelievable goal – one of the hardest shots in Premier League history.
Paul Huntington and Nicky Butt were also on the scoresheet for the Magpies
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Obafemi Martins was such an underrated baller.
These are the games I used to remember watching, when I could watch one sky channel upstairs 😂 plus, Obafemi was my favourite player. I was gutted when he left! Them UEFA cup nights!
Remember watching this game in the pub. Incredible that this game was played nearly 16 years ago and James Milner is STILL playing in the prem. incredible.
Up the mags 💪🔥🔥🔥
What a beautiful shirt
Wor Shay Given is probably the best goal keeper in the toon history. Some of the saves were unbelievable. Solano, even as a quality winger still makes such defensive blocks. What a player he was. Martins had a hell of a shot. Shame he did not fulfil his potential. I had high hopes when he moved from Inter. This team was a team of grafters. RIP Glenn. Finally, Berbatov was such an elegant player. There are so few of his kind in football.
Martens was such a gifted player. Definitely could be frustrating but out of nowhere he could pull off something that nobody could see coming. I remember his audacious attempt from a line out and took the shot first time and hit the cross bar
I believe Martens is still only 24 😅
We Used 2 Sing From The Gallowgate Corner… – …Oba…Oba-Fem…Oba…Oba-Fem…Obafemi Martin's…
…Great Times Newcastle United Space-Cadets…Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…
7:30 😍
Obafemi Martins what a player
Defoe was offside for the 1st. Obafemi martins thunderbolt. Should of been 1.3 😂
Wish you could’ve uploaded it with the original Sky commentary with Martin Tyler and Andy Gray, that was epic. Do you not have the rights to do that?
Milner the youngster 😂, sure could use one like him today
Cracking game this, what a strike by Oba🔥🔥
What a player Martins was. Physically strong to hold the ball, he’s got the pace to beat the defenders, he could shoot from distance. Even now not so many strikers can do all of these
Don’t even recognise half of these players
I remember showing my brother and his friends the Martins goal.
Lesser spotted Nicky Butt.
Shithouse for us rest of the time.
one of my most painful regrets is moving house and loosing that away shirt, martins was a class act too on his day
Don’t know if it’s the kits, this classic font numbers, or just the nostalgia but still feels like the best Premier League era for me
Ahhh the days when the refs were told that celebrating a goal had to be stamped out haha look at him ushering the players back to the pitch literally 5-10 seconds after the goal goes in.
Good old days them though.
Ah Newcastle in their famous Scunthorpe Utd era…now lemme pray Scunny go through their Newcastle united era soon
Classic away kit!
The injury and young squad parallels exist so hopefully the points we take away tomorrow will too
Re sign Martins, he’s still only 23
Obafemi what a legend! (and an amazing goal)
The ref pushing the players away after going 3-2 up away from home with an injury stricken squad will never not annoy me.
martins top bloke ⚫️⚪️
Chimp bondage was a full back
Back when football was more fun and less robotic
2-1 down 3-2 up thanks to a late winner by an ex Man Utd midfielder.
Remember this like yesterday. We had a few young kids starting, inspired by Roeder. What a goal from Martins 🔥
Miss Obafemi….
obafemi martins was some player
That Obafemi Martins strike 🔥
I love that away kit. I wonder where I could get one. I hope Adidas make that kit again.
kurwa
Justice for Jamal Khashoggi 😔💔