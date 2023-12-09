TOTTENHAM & NEWCASTLE IN CRISIS! MAN UTD FOR TOP 4?

ALL TIME Prem XI! Listen to NEW Goldbridge Saves Football here Spotify: Apple:
Tottenham and Newcastle face up to humiliating Premier League defeats that open the door to top 4 for Manchester United. Who will get top 4? Mark Goldbridge previews the Premier League action.
Spurs fans have songs to commemorate winning the league in October. Fair play to them 😂😂😂
Two bucket teams 😂😂😂😂😂
Don't forget that it's very likely England will have five CL places next season. As long as the PL teams playing in all of the UEFA competitions this season have the best co-efficient record of any country then we will win that extra fifth spot. 🤞
Spurs are 3 points off the top four under a new manager after losing their record goal scorer. Crisis!
Mark needs to ban the word crisis from his vocabulary
Man Utd beat the most unorganised team in the league and you're talking about top 4? Let's talk when Man Utd put on a good performance against Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City or Aston Villa?
Love your optimism, not sure Newcastle or Tottenham are in that big of a crisis 😂
City, liverpool, Villa and Arsenal for UCL.
Once Wilson,Barnes,Botman, Burnley and willock return nufc will be fine. Slow day? Stop talking rubbish 😂
How will it effect utd if they finish top 4 but Sir Jims other team in europe finish top 4 too?
Delulu isn't solulu Mark hahahah
Goldbridge thinks man u and bang at it again bless his cottons but lets face it,chelsea are bang average at best,the table doesn't lie
Its not called boxing day
United fighting City for top4…. Guess how it will end ;D
Crisis 😂😂😂 mark stop it, these are 2 teams that are punishing
Injuries make a huge difference. City lost 4 games when rodri has been out. Other teams will get injuries. If we can get casemiro and lisandro back we'll make top 4 I feel.
Is a crisis what man utd are in or newcastle losing away with no squad
U didn't say newcastle were getting top 4 when they beat chelsea 4-1? Your a click merchant mark especially on this channel
As a Newcastle fan Eddie howie should at this point buy every player from every position
United fans have short memories, delusional 😂
With Levy, you just never know
Newcastle aren't in a crisis as they're going through a rough patch mid-transition, they were never in a title race and top 4 is still within reach if luck goes their way. Crisis usually infers a team implodes from being in a position of power due to bad management, also proof will be in the pudding for Man Utd. Everyone was Ten Hag out until they beat Chelsea and now all is right in the world. They need to follow it up
Common, Newcastle defeat was NOT down to Dubravka
Mark is a villa fan he says UTV more then she chants united . Bro is a true villa from solihull
Bro really said united can get top 4 cuz they were crap but still beat Luton Sheffield and Burnley???????😂😂😂😂😂 bro just named the 3 worst teams in the leauge and said that's why they will get top 4 😂😂😂😂 omg the delusion is worse then I thought
Spurs are a different team with Madison playing he's Tottenhams De Bryne and Newcastle need a striker..
What's you excuse for united spurs and Newcastle are riddled with injuries. But united play there first team everywhere and you lot are still a mid table team man u will struggle to get conference leauge
2:40 Explain this stupid logic properly please because right now you have 6 losses. If you half that to 3 and instead had 3 draws you’d have 30 points – level with Man City. It’s losing games that the problem OBVIOUSLY.
liverpool still unbeaten
Arsenal are about to get pumped at villa Park awell any gunner thinking it will be 3asy to take a point from villa Park think again 😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂 united for top 4 has to be the most deluded take I have ever heard you really think united can finish above city Newcastle villa Liverpool and arsenal never gonna happen not a single man u player even makes it into villas team
Those Newcastle fans needs to be humbled by humble teams, their disgusting play getting exposed.
Throwing the crisis word about just because that’s where Utd are.
Pathetic
More sensational dribble !!!!
Did he not do a watch party for Tottenham west ham? Or could I just not find it?
What about the Man City crisis, Chelsea crisis 👈
Calm down man, ain’t no crisis. Just a bad run of form.
good to see goldbridge's excitement
Can you start a fifa career on this channel again plssssss
U it’s will just about stay up this year ld
Er, think Villa will be fourth. Utd maybe 5th or 6th if they stop playing clogger.
Man united scrape wins against relagation teams they are the most likely to fall off