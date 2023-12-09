TOTTENHAM & NEWCASTLE IN CRISIS! MAN UTD FOR TOP 4?



Tottenham and Newcastle face up to humiliating Premier League defeats that open the door to top 4 for Manchester United. Who will get top 4? Mark Goldbridge previews the Premier League action.

41 comentarios en "TOTTENHAM & NEWCASTLE IN CRISIS! MAN UTD FOR TOP 4?

  3. @stuartmacgregor1200

    Don't forget that it's very likely England will have five CL places next season. As long as the PL teams playing in all of the UEFA competitions this season have the best co-efficient record of any country then we will win that extra fifth spot. 🤞

  6. @johnnyskov79

    Man Utd beat the most unorganised team in the league and you're talking about top 4? Let's talk when Man Utd put on a good performance against Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City or Aston Villa?

  7. @r0beh280

    Love your optimism, not sure Newcastle or Tottenham are in that big of a crisis 😂
    City, liverpool, Villa and Arsenal for UCL.

  11. @pieproducer

    Goldbridge thinks man u and bang at it again bless his cottons but lets face it,chelsea are bang average at best,the table doesn't lie

  15. @manchesteraholic5859

    Injuries make a huge difference. City lost 4 games when rodri has been out. Other teams will get injuries. If we can get casemiro and lisandro back we'll make top 4 I feel.

  17. @maxbeveridge477

    U didn't say newcastle were getting top 4 when they beat chelsea 4-1? Your a click merchant mark especially on this channel

  21. @robbo_96

    Newcastle aren't in a crisis as they're going through a rough patch mid-transition, they were never in a title race and top 4 is still within reach if luck goes their way. Crisis usually infers a team implodes from being in a position of power due to bad management, also proof will be in the pudding for Man Utd. Everyone was Ten Hag out until they beat Chelsea and now all is right in the world. They need to follow it up

  24. @BG_MKY

    Bro really said united can get top 4 cuz they were crap but still beat Luton Sheffield and Burnley???????😂😂😂😂😂 bro just named the 3 worst teams in the leauge and said that's why they will get top 4 😂😂😂😂 omg the delusion is worse then I thought

  26. @BG_MKY

    What's you excuse for united spurs and Newcastle are riddled with injuries. But united play there first team everywhere and you lot are still a mid table team man u will struggle to get conference leauge

  27. @180times2

    2:40 Explain this stupid logic properly please because right now you have 6 losses. If you half that to 3 and instead had 3 draws you’d have 30 points – level with Man City. It’s losing games that the problem OBVIOUSLY.

  29. @BG_MKY

    Arsenal are about to get pumped at villa Park awell any gunner thinking it will be 3asy to take a point from villa Park think again 😂😂😂

  30. @BG_MKY

    😂😂😂😂😂 united for top 4 has to be the most deluded take I have ever heard you really think united can finish above city Newcastle villa Liverpool and arsenal never gonna happen not a single man u player even makes it into villas team

