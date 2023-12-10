"LET'S BE REALISTIC NOW!" 👀💥 Rory & Ade CLASH over Tottenham vs Newcastle score predictions!

Rory & Ade CLASH over Tottenham vs Newcastle score predictions!
Rory has Poch and is sitting 10th HAHAHAHAH
Literally me when Rory is on: ughhh click to another clip
Howe demands a lot from himself. He’s always deeply professional and so are the players. But it’s hard to be when you’re so depleted and games keep coming. Home we’ve been fab. Away we haven’t lost too many we’ve drawn a few. That’s bcos of players fitness. But also bcos when you’re at home you push and push more. Away the crowd are missing somewhat. And travelling can be taxing too. Needs sorting yes but no panic. I don’t think we will get champions league, I do think Europa league. I think we can get something from the Milan game and perhaps maybe could get 3rd place in the group taking us into Europa league for more experience. But with that will come more games and more taxing on the players fitness effecting some matches.
Wilson needs to get back fit and so does botman and burn. You can say what ya like but these three are so important. In the 9 games Wilson missed last season we only won one of those! Similar this season too. Burn n Sven would easily keep out Jamal (no offence) and we need them cos we leak too many goals. Especially late goals.
The fact is, we nailed spurs last season 6-1, and also won away 0-2. But that’s gone now. They’re a different side and tbh we are as well. So even if spurs are off form, we only played the other day, will probably be equally as knsckered, and are against spurs who usually USUALLY score goals. So I think spurs will be right up for this and it will be a real tough test for the only 11 players we can field (except maybe krafth, dummet, hall).
Pope is a massive loss. Martin D best days are behind him but he did okay other day with his stops from Calvert. Kieran had a bad game but let’s not forget he has assisted 7/8 goals so far one do the highest in Europe! Let’s just see 🤷♂️.
We’ve players to come back, we have another few comps to look forward to. Ya never know.
What was always going to be hard though was the fact many poor sides last season added in the window, they stronger. Like spurs, Villa, lpool. That’s partly why they’ve done better and are higher than us at the moment. I do expect Villa to wobble though they not invincible, and lpool usually slip up at times too they just score a lot of late goals and have so many players to select, we don’t. But unless we get a few players bsck which keeps being mentioned and is yet to happen, and unless we stop letting late goals in ourselves, we won’t be securing any European places at all.
Nice bit of click bait eh?? Didn’t see any argument
We lost to City and Brighton away and drew with Wolves and West Ham and demolished Sheff Utd 8-0 all before our injuries.
We lost to an in form Bournemouth team away and Everton who were well up for it due to feeling aggrieved with the points deduction but them two games was clear to see the players were exhausted even from the first whistle.
Yes we can improve our away record but it’s by no means a disaster when you think we have played our last 4 matches with 11 players for 85 mins at least every game. Probably same thing will happen today vs Spurs too.
It’s definitely not panic stations, we will still convincingly finish top 7!and have a great chance to win the Carabao cup. HWTL ⚫️⚪️
Who is this MUPPET 😅
The Newcastle management fully understand what a gem they have in Eddie.
His job will NOT come under threat until FFP allows the player pitches he NEEDS to complete a competitive squad, and they then fail to perform
What is unacceptable at Newcastle is that they have had an ENTIRE team out injured, and those that CAN play are having to play every minute of every game.
When has Rory ever got a prediction right ffs? He knows nothing
Eddie isnt under any pressure PIF and Amanda have always said its going to be a slow methodical process.
This guy is such a hater. Doesn't stop bleeting about tottenham. Get him off the radio, we need a balanced view
Out of form? They're belting their opposition everywhere except the scoreboard. 4-0 Spurs
Ah, Rory Jennimgs again showing us why we all consider him just a small man, with small man opinions, on a subject he can barely grasp
0-3 !!! FFS Rory really is a div. It’s always what he hopes not what he thinks as a pundit! Seeing as we have scored in every game for the last 15 games. He just wants us to lose. Not what he thinks. 🙄
How these creeps got jobs. Newcastle got limited players.
I pray for the day this bedroom blogger appears on prime time talk sport and gets ripped to shreds by Simon Jordan.
Eddie Howe is under no pressure. 12 players missing including new signings Tonali and Barnes. Newcastle are still in all competitions, play a game every 3 days, the players are knackered and still performed above expectations. It's not Eddie's fault, a new coach can't do anything and the owners know that.
The spuds will win given newcastle are poor away and fatigue and injuries have taken their toll.
⚒⚒⚒
rory is such a clown at times really🤣 that is a close match to call really imo it is a crazy prediction his hatred of spurs is so evident here
Do talksport pay him or is he on some sort of jobseeker work experience. The sway form is shite but a lot of the games have came after Europe and we’ve got 10 fit outfield players atm
Spurs still above your team Tory boy ..you talk more about Tottenham than anyone else bet you wear a Tottenham nighty when you go sleep…next to your mum in hers
Was on the documentary the onwers discussing how their league position might be worse this season with champions league football.
Get that Melt off Talksport
The stuff that comes out of Rory’s mouth sometimes..
Spurs are in for a bumpy ride against the Toon. Imagine roller skating on the cobbled streets of Coronation Street… that's how bumpy!
😂😂😂😂😂 what a clown Rory is
Eddie howe is not under any pressure from the fans or owners we are all together for the 1st time in years and how can u except anymore than what we are doing when are team has been savaged by injuries worse than any other team in the league!