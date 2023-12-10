THE WARM-UP // TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS NEWCASTLE UNITED





Follow all the pre-match build-up to Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

SPURSPLAY is live! Check it out now ►

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the Spurs YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads! ► Subscribe:

FOLLOW US!

Instagram:

Twitch:

TikTok:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Download the Spurs App:

#tottenham #westham #premierleague



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.