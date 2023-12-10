THE WARM-UP // TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS NEWCASTLE UNITED



Follow all the pre-match build-up to Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

SPURSPLAY is live! Check it out now ►

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the Spurs YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads! ► Subscribe:

FOLLOW US!
Instagram:
Twitch:
TikTok:
Twitter:
Facebook:

Download the Spurs App:

#tottenham #westham #premierleague

Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.

9 comentarios en “THE WARM-UP // TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS NEWCASTLE UNITED

  3. @user-ly6on7sm2e

    우리 손흥민선수 언제나 자랑스럽고 사랑스럽고 존경스럽다
    오늘도 부상 없이 힘내자~~♡♡♡♡

Los comentarios están cerrados.