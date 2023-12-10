Tottenham vs Newcastle 4-1 Son Heung-min On Fire Goal⚽ Ange Postecoglou And Eddie Howe Reaction
Tottenham vs Newcastle 4-1
Sonny is a legend
Fair play when Alan first started being a pundit he was absolutely boring. But he's grown into it and talks a lot of sense now.
Spurs without Son will be a disaster, the underrated player that many big clubs should be chasing for his signature
Shearea is a wanker he's wears a wankers hat
Alan is from old school
Don’t forget that Sonny was the golden boot winner even while Kane was there!!!
Sonny is starting to sound like Big Ange, the talking the philosophy the way he answers questions
Newcastle thought they can compete with the Top 6 in the UCL simultaneously with tainted Saudi millions 😂 think again 😊
Jacob wasn’t happy with Alan here but 🤷♂️ Alan is partly right, and Tim, wasn’t good enough to solely blame fatigue. Milan score a lot of goals! Like spurs usually do. So I can see although at home, it’s going to be probably tougher than this.
Now had Isak have moved inwards slightly as Gary Neville said he would have scored but Davies got there, Isak just didn’t have the legs. That’s an example. And as Callum said it was also a mentality thing where we let one in and so in the back of your mind…
But spurs at home are fast as well and potent so course there was goals in this. I said we would lose 3-1 so 4-1 even surprised me. Tbh I don’t even think spurs fans would have thought they’d score 4! But the players took advantage of the fact Newcastle players weren’t with it and leggy. The lot today was off, duals, Kieran, Bruno, our passing etc etc, it’s combo of a lot but the most important thing here is what comes after the Milan game. Sure we want to show the world we are a top side and give Milan a game, hopefully not get hammered, but most importantly the fixtures coming after this especially away games! Likes of Chelsea, Fulham, Luton, Forrest, that’s the real test bcos even with a depleted squad these are defo games we should be winning even if we don’t play excellent stuff in those. We have to take the pain move on and sort this out. But we MUST STEP it up and pick up points!
Son: Obviously, we have to be clinical, Obviously we are playing in the Premier league, Obviously you ask too many questions Obviously 😊
No team has as many injured players as Arsenal.
get RID off Lascelles he is still keeping the bruce days about he is one lazy useless player him and get some fresh talent in ffs this is shocking, if players want to go off injured for months just sell them off
Men against boys.Even with Saudi backing
Newcastle on top next year 🖤🤍🖤🤍
if only other wingers like deke, brennan, richy or gil, could have the same level as Son on how he creates and pass the ball, him as a striker could’ve scored more goals than Halaand by now😅
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Normal Eddie Howe interview…he's got more resources than most of the other clubs. Like most modern managers they're coached how to reply in interviews and confuse the fans that they're always unlucky …4.1 is a hammering plain and simple and spurs played plenty of games …
Karma is real… For every time Arsenal got robbed, teams would get punished it.
COYS!!!