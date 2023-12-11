Tottenham Hotspur 4 Newcastle United 1 | Premier League Highlights

Highlights from Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Everyone else makes Newcastle actually look like a team that is riddled with injuries, then there's Man United.
Yes sprus
Don't know how ,but in January need goaly midfielder striker, an defender.
I support Son Heung-min when he plays for Tottenham, but I have known about Newcastle for a long time. They are a club with great fans.
Howie out
Nu kehabisan pertalite
Newcastle is ass
Son wonderful player ❤ New Castle still has to push for a win ina Champions League ❤️.
Money of Saudi Arabia is not helping Newcastle anymore….it won't help because it's a dirty money
Harry Maguire
Nice one, Sonny!
Son is the difference 3 assists 1 goal. Im relatively new to football about 5 years ago i started watching football (the beautiful game). Im shocked that Son and Harry didnt win much more together at Spurs at least the EPL once or any trophies. How did that not happen Harry cant stop scoring and Son cant help setting them up so what gives? Whats the problem?. I must have been that the rest of the team were sh*thouse. It must have been that or someone was deliberately sabotaging the team from within.
Son masterclass again
I like the célébration from son
How far Eddie and Toons? You have only one answer to football. Football isn't rugby 😁
Спасибо парни за отменную игру. От болельшика шпор респект вам, что продолжаете бороться даже с таким большим количеством травмированных игроков 🤝💪
스퍼스 팬들은 한경기만 지면 선수들 엄청 욕하는데 뉴캐슬팬들은 선수들을 격려하고 상대편 선수까지 존중하는 태도가 너무 좋네요
Cannot keep fielding the same players week in week out some are obviously carrying injuries on the pitch. Jan is a must buy window or watch us slip down the table again.
No replays for Tottenham goals…😅
OPEN YOUR EYES..OPEN YOUR MIND..OPEN YOUR HEART TO THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IN DIGAZA PALESTINE…..
Trippier's legs tripping every time son came at him..Trippier doing the shimmi lol
Trippier giving goals away for free hahahahahahahahaha
We just saw spurs activated beast mode
nu deseved this defeat
Trippier again
Put Karius he should be the second choice
Poor trip
😂😂😂🎉🎉🎉
What is karius not play
why dont you show replays when you are scored but show it when you score?😂😂😂😂