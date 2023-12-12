TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED // PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS // RICHARLISON AT THE DOUBLE

Watch highlights from Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. Destiny Udogie scored his first goal for the Club, Richarlison hit a double and Heung-Min Son scored 10th goal of the season.
SPURSPLAY is live! Check it out now ►
SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the Spurs YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads! ► Subscribe:
FOLLOW US!
Instagram:
Twitch:
TikTok:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Download the Spurs App:
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
Sorry if this not the place, but I am looking for the more audience possible, I am an enviroment activist and we have the COP28 going.
I am concern about fossil fuel politics. What do we do with all of our cars. Is it going to be less damaging to the planet start to build electric cars like there is no tomorrow?, or to use the ones we have until they die, cuban style. Are electric cars not a danger for the enviroment?. When do a fossil fuel car becomes dangerous for the atmosphere?.
Are we having in mind high concentrations of CO2 in the big cities? I mean a car in the middle of nowhere will naturally clean his print it will not go too far in my point of view. In a big city it won't clean. It will form a big cloud that will reach far in a constant manner.
Do you get my point?. Congestion charge policies it would be a good start in big cities. Urbanism is they key in this argument. Efficient public transport. Parkings in the outskirts with links to the refered public parkings it will probably be a solution, wouldn't it?. There is a few big cities in the world, so this should be a corcen.
Don't get me started with industrial areas. More of the same… We need to open our mind and stop following plane arguments like sheeps.
Tripper tripping 😂😂
Son is so underrated 👏
Ok
Sonny was a force to reckon with in the front today. Nice game played lads. Sarr was brilliant alongside Bissouma. Porro and Udogue has been excellent too. This team looks promising
COYS!
A symphony of skill and strategy unfolds on the pitch, each player a note in the beautiful composition that is the beautiful game.
🔥🔥🔥🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍⭐
Totenham is the best, menang 4 – 1 dari Mewcastle, mantap sekali, permainan yg luar biasa
로메로 정신차려라.
축구 더럽게하지마.넌 너무 더러워.
Son is teaching wingers how to play at wings…
Last time he played as striker but richarilison could not addopt he is a slow learner
Tottenham dont deserve Son, dude could have won so many trophies in other club
Son🇰🇷❤
Congratulations RICHARLISON.
لا خونة لطوفان الاقصى
…………
Son is the best!
congratz for both teams! 👏
les buteurs qui ne remercient pas, ou à peine Son alors qu'il fait tout le travail
But Son have to be in striker position richarlison gonna be left wing love you tottenham
Boycott, this is Jewish club
Glad they stuck with Richarlison, glad to see the guy happy.
What a performance, Son!
Ngeri
Son is the best Tottenham player ever! Period!
Amazing
That's why he is the teams captain… James why???😢😢😢😢
SON GOAT
Tottenham is a dream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYEgDn524Eg
Comment of match
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYEgDn524Eg
Ok
Give credit to porro for good passes and not trying for a goal himself
Waw