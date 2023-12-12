TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED // PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS // RICHARLISON AT THE DOUBLE



Watch highlights from Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League. Destiny Udogie scored his first goal for the Club, Richarlison hit a double and Heung-Min Son scored 10th goal of the season.

    Sonny was a force to reckon with in the front today. Nice game played lads. Sarr was brilliant alongside Bissouma. Porro and Udogue has been excellent too. This team looks promising

    COYS!

    A symphony of skill and strategy unfolds on the pitch, each player a note in the beautiful composition that is the beautiful game.

    Son is teaching wingers how to play at wings…
    Last time he played as striker but richarilison could not addopt he is a slow learner

