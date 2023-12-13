Danny Murphy Believes Newcastle United Can Beat AC Milan Tonight 🔥

Newcastle United face AC Milan tonight in the Champions League. talkSPORT’s Jim White and Danny Murphy discuss alongside Gary Rowett.
2:40 Yeah Jim hates Eddie…..
worst thing Newcastle win a season to early these players not good enough they won't be there when Newcastle start to win trophies as well as the manager
Eddie is a top manager HWTL
Last season Newcastle and Man Utd profited from a number of things that made it an unusual season. This season highlights this and Ten Hag and Howe are not as good as people made out.
Neither will remain manager at their clubs for the long term IMHO.
I will have something good for whoever guess the who will win, reply your guess to me.
I think they will beat Milan, but I'm more worried about PSG beating Dortmund, cos Dortmund is capable of self sabotage id they don't have their day. It's a shame cos Newcastle was robbed vs PSG, they deserve to go to the knockouts.
It’s not AC Milan of 20 years ago, they are very average now so they should beat them
You can't expect to play such a high intensity, high tempo, pressing, speedy, physical game and not expect it to catch up with you.
Newcastle fans and pundits playing the victim yet again. It's your own tactics that have led you to have to dip into your reserves of experienced but average premier league players, and promising young players like Livramento, Hall and Miley. I thought these kids were the best thing since sliced bread?
Look at Villa for example. Similar situation to Newcastle in many ways. But they play a patient, possession based game so that players like Douglas Luiz can play every single game (barring his upcoming suspension). They've played the same number of games as newcastle but Emery has tweaked things just enough to dip into the squad as needed. Lost their skipper to a season ending injury in opening day. Lost their most creative player a couple of days earlier (still not back). Lost one of their midfield workhorses and goalscorers who is only just coming back. Their first choice left back, again only just coming back. If Martinez and/or Watkins are out then they may have trouble, but otherwise, Emery can dip into the youth players even. They consistently have youngsters on the bench, and the likes of Duran get fairly regular games. That's the difference between a top, top coach, and a very good, over achieving man manager.
(I really like Howe, incidentally. Massive respect. He doesn't whine. The fans and pundits do though)
Home advantage! 😏
sick of being linked to Mourinho, I'll take Eddie every time, let him build a legacy
What makes you think an average Newcastle is just going to beat a top team like Milan just because their fans sing a lot?
PSG need to be careful toward Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, he is on fire in the last couple of games. Usually when young players started to score their first goal their confidence will sky-rocketed as the proves like what happened with Bynoe-Gittens. He got the pace as fast as Mbappe and he got the skills as AC Milan defenders has tasted Bynoe-Gittens ability.
And Dortmund with another young English talent under their development and he will also likely follow the footstep of Sancho and Bellingham as per the statement from Matthias Sammer, Edin Terzic, and Karl-Heinz Riedle.
It is really a strange things to be honest for a German club nurturing English talent that has never happened before while English clubs were busy on nurturing global talents but forgetting about the its home and grassroot. 😂😂
Danny also believed he would regain a hairline after his 20th birthday,both predictions way off the mark,little bald goblin
Certainly be a better atmosphere than old Trafford.
Everyone who loves football wants Dortmund and Milan to qualify ..Real true heritage in Europe not some Oil barrel FC who became relevant just under a year ago
If I'm correct "Must win" and "can win" are 2 whole planets apart 😂😂