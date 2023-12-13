FITNESS SHOCK! Karius on standby but this is why Newcastle United WILL beat AC Milan!





The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope with the latest from St James’ Park after speaking to Eddie Howe and Callum Wilson ahead of Newcastle United’s must-win Champions League clash with AC Milan at St James’ Park.

Click here to read Craig’s @mailsportfootball preview as Howe makes a rallying cry…



Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.