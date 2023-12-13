FITNESS SHOCK! Karius on standby but this is why Newcastle United WILL beat AC Milan!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope with the latest from St James’ Park after speaking to Eddie Howe and Callum Wilson ahead of Newcastle United’s must-win Champions League clash with AC Milan at St James’ Park.
I think seeing Dubravka shipping in goals we absolutely need to just pay de gea whatever he wants
I agree with you, Craig, on most of your points. For me, Isak is not an out and out striker. Yes, he can do that job but imagine him in Almiron's position. Also, it's plain to see Dubravka is not the keeper he was. I like De Gea. A few years ago he was considered the best in the world. Man U's defence destroyed him.
I don't accept the fact the modern game is more intense though. In the 70's, with one substitute, Liverpool and Leeds played 42 games per season and 3 cup competitions, some over 2 legs and others with endless replays. And don't forget the Home Internationals and Euro/World Cup qualifiers. All this on pitches not fit to walk on let alone play football on.
The modern players are like china ornaments who look beautiful and play beautifully but give them a nudge and they shatter into a thousand pieces.
And is it really faster? Remember Supermac.
"I don't think he's necessarily been to blame for any of the 7 goals conceded". I think you're being very kind there. He was especially awful against Spurs
If i'm honest i'm still not sure what i want out of tomorrow’s game. Yes it would be great to qualify on paper but i don't think we have the resources this season for a sustain euro campaign & finishing top 4 in the league seems like it's far more important to me. And that looks like it’s going to be way harder than it was last season so i feel like that needs to be our priority. I do know what i don't want though & that's to end up dropping into the thursday night euro mug competition. I know you & the travelling toon army like your trips away craig but in my mind that would be a disaster.
The crowd will win the game on Wednesday night
Despite the injuries and some of the losses I’ve never felt depressed or felt foreboding pre matches since the pre Eddie’s days that’s taken years to achieve.
Isak is a bit of a light weight 🥴
Didnt see Tonali on the training video.
If we lose tomorrow it should at last be the start of the hunt for a decent manager although if ashworth & co haven't been working on it they're not fit for purpose. If we gonna make the step into top six/four we need a big dog not a chihuahua.
Karius between the sticks in the biggest game since the last time he was between the sticks.
As always top analysis and insight- nee time for faint hearts tomorrow
I genuinely reckon nufc will finish 2nd in the group. I would love it if we leapfrog PSG after that night in Paris.
To begin with, this is the problem with Eddie and he has to shoulder the responsibility. We have three keepers who are good keepers. We had many games, and Eddie could have rested pope on UCL weekends. He could have played Dubz in the league and Karius in the league cup. That way all three would be match fit, and familiar playing with the defenders ahead of them. Eddie now has to give Karius his first start of the season in a must win match. Great going from the manager. Hopefully he would learn from his mistake – which he did not last season and this season so far.
Sorry Craig you’re getting carried away big time.No way we will win tomorrow.I’ve been saying for a while the future is definitely not Isak,Bruno,Miggy.Their performances are far too inconsistent.You can’t afford to have players who have multiple shite performances if you are serious about being a top 4 side.
Tommorow night will show if we need De gea
Doing a fine job 😊
Karius an upgrade on what I see at the moment. Cannot wait to be there tomorrow night
Dear Craig,
Canny video as always👍
Sad about Dubs injury😞But Cometh the Hour, Cometh Karius the Barbarian👍✊🤘💪🦵👏😎😁
Regards,
12th man my foot bunch of jokers got your hopes built up on Saudi blood money your going to be a hated club what a shame cos your fans are fantastic 🤔🤫
We've been awful away from home all season Craig, long before the injuries occurred.
Yeah, the team is Jekyll and Hyde, home and away. Maybe the team needs earbuds, which play "Sounds of St. James' Park" while playing their away fixtures. 😆 Anyhow, I think Dembele is out for PSG (yellow count). Hopefully, that helps Dortmund over PSG. HWTL! 🖤🤍
i think the best we can hope for tomorrow is a draw by the sounds of things. frustrating this after all the hard work.
If you get a chance to speak to trips suggest he might try a couple of free kicks under the wall( see ronaldinho free kicks on you tube).
Yes anno the opposition might be using a draft excluder but a lot don't.
If he does it in a few games it will create doubt in the opposition minds.
Watching the training, could it be possible that the football table tennis is contributing to some of our injuries. Just it seems quite a bit of the movement when they are playing is far from natural.
I know they love playing it but it is a relatively recent addition.
Just a thought.
Craig i Wish you or Keith would ask Edward why can't Lewis Hall get a Start or get Hardly any minutes that with you's being the Voice of Us Geordie supporters As im just Wondering if it' a contractuall thing where we have to sign Hall if he plays X amount of games just can't work out how a Fresh 19 year old can't get a Start yet Matt Ritchie can get minutes even though his Legs have now Gone