"DIDN'T DESERVE TO FINISH BOTTOM!"😤 – Simon Jordan PRAISES Newcastle's Champions League Campaign!🔥

Simon Jordan & Jim White discuss Newcastle’s champions league campaign.
Well said Simon.
Simon should get off his deluded view that refs don't make mistakes and they shouldn't get reprimanded or criticism for their shambolic conduct. It berks like him that are ruining the game with all this cuddle and pamper talk. And by the way Newcastle deserved what they got because they knew they'd be in run in and didn't buckle up properly.
Neither did the other three teams, so what's your point.
The standards of this league is crazy. Bottom group and getting applauded. Wow
newcastle fans were loud, arrogant, obnoxious before this and now they become philosophers
Simon talking about Newcastle smashing psg. Psg absolutely battered Newcastle both games. It's almost like he just looked at the score and didn't watch the games
Think just experiencing such big teams will only be a beneficial factor for a club like Newcastle and after last year’s fortunate success in the league it’s now obvious where Newcastle are in the mix and there still a long way off the big 6
Hes a good manager but money needs to be spent and some quality additions need to be added the players are not good enough for Europe simple as that .
This might be the first time I’ve ever agreed with Simon Jordan. So happy someone finally revealed the truth about the “richest club in the world” fallacy. You can be as rich as you want, but if you’re not allowed by laws and rules of the games to spend that money what does it count for?
Eddie how did that happen bottom
Error, yeah they did. 1 win and in a group with some truly bang average teams.
from where newcastle have come for the money they have spent who else has shown this much progress in such a short time no one is close
Yes they did. They won one home game against a poor psg team and the media went crazy.
Its disappointing but with half hour to go in the live table we were through. This club is way ahead of schedule
Bottom line is PSG got through due to the dodgiest penalty decision ever, 'cos the referee had zero balls in front of the French mafia.
Funny to see rival fans already trying to put Newcastle down 😂
The Jim White say ‘Pause’ at 0:13 lol
Nice to see Newcastle being humbled and having the fans witness…'You're not a big club…you'll be another Everton !'.
It needs to be evolution, not revolution. Simon has it right here…
Simon Jordan a true patriot 😂.
1 Win & didn’t deserve to go out? The Newcastle apologists make me sick 😅
the results says they were the worst in the group…the table never lies