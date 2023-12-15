FULL-TIME SCENES as Newcastle United's European adventure ends in heartbreak against AC Milan 💔



Newcastle United are out of the Champions League after losing to AC Milan at St James’ Park.

35 comentarios en “FULL-TIME SCENES as Newcastle United's European adventure ends in heartbreak against AC Milan 💔

  2. @deltakeesei876

    This is the importance of the transfer market, use it as best as possible to buy players to strengthen the squad, not look for a 20% commission from agents, even though they already have big salaries.

    There are just two keys, fire coach Eddie Howe and management Dan Ashworth or buy Champions League class attackers, for example Serhou Guirassy, ​​Jonathan David, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Victor Boniface

  4. @allseasonseafishing

    We have learnt a lot about our squad so far this season next few years those laughing won’t be laughing anymore ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  12. @ibeaniebona4492

    I’m so happy Newcastle’s season has crumbled since they scumbagged that win from arsenal a month ago..KARMA IS VERY REAL 😂😂😂😂

  13. @markbellew4194

    As a Sunderland fan who had to put up with the "ever seen a mackem in Milan" Newcastle comments constantly the fact its actually Milan that's knocked them out is beyond hilarious 😂

  16. @alessandrodikahnwald7171

    Haaaaa u arrogant brazillian who thinks he’s him, the main character. Absolute punchable face reacting when he scored.

  17. @thegoat11111

    The one thing that annoys me is that Newcastle were cheated out of a win against PSG. Those bad decisions need to be retrospectively overturned in the future.

  28. @bzilla1090

    It was a terrible evening for both our clubs, we've failed to make the round of 16, and historically we don't play for the UEFA Cup, we leave that to Inter and Juventus, might be a blessing for Newcastle, in our first year back we went out in the group, and went on to win the Scudetto. Maybe they can emulate something similar.

  32. @user-qm8dp7yg1q

    Some English fans are laughing at Manchester United and Newcastle United. What they don't realise is that this will ruin the coefficient meaning the 5th Place team in the Premier League will not get the Champions League spot.

  33. @sarfarazhussain5411

    As a milan fan, i am just surprised that Samuel chukweze finally came to the big stage given his form in past games were not good. Only bad thing that happened was pioli is staying 😂. Anyways milan has a chance to win the Europa league but there is roma and Atalanta too. Anyways let see what Furlani and moncada does in January transfer window.

Los comentarios están cerrados.