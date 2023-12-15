FULL-TIME SCENES as Newcastle United's European adventure ends in heartbreak against AC Milan 💔

Newcastle United are out of the Champions League after losing to AC Milan at St James’ Park.
Jamaal laceless out!!!! Horrible defending
This is the importance of the transfer market, use it as best as possible to buy players to strengthen the squad, not look for a 20% commission from agents, even though they already have big salaries.
There are just two keys, fire coach Eddie Howe and management Dan Ashworth or buy Champions League class attackers, for example Serhou Guirassy, Jonathan David, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Victor Boniface
Kok ada raditya dika yah main
We have learnt a lot about our squad so far this season next few years those laughing won’t be laughing anymore ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Newcastle are the weakest team in that group. They fought hard but they are not better than others
So good that we beat this Arab team😂😂😂
Brilliant scenes. Excellent to watch this.
This UCL ! Where good performances just aint enough
This match was practically useless for qualifying for the round of 16… Good luck to Milan in EL
Good job newcastle next year u play better
AC Milan and Newcastle united ❤❤💪❤️❤️
I’m so happy Newcastle’s season has crumbled since they scumbagged that win from arsenal a month ago..KARMA IS VERY REAL 😂😂😂😂
As a Sunderland fan who had to put up with the "ever seen a mackem in Milan" Newcastle comments constantly the fact its actually Milan that's knocked them out is beyond hilarious 😂
Chukwueze doing it when everyone has forgotten about him, he did it against Bayern at Villarreal. Kudus!
Italian but all African 😂😂😂
Haaaaa u arrogant brazillian who thinks he’s him, the main character. Absolute punchable face reacting when he scored.
The one thing that annoys me is that Newcastle were cheated out of a win against PSG. Those bad decisions need to be retrospectively overturned in the future.
Weldone to Newcastle from Arsenal fan
Great
It might take another 20 years for them to taste the UCL again 😂😂😂😂😂
Man Utd and Newcastle Utd embarrassing the nation and the Premier League
So good that Newcastle lost…..
Waste of a ucl spot
EPL go down slowly 2 teams out from Europe. Let's hope City ,Arsenal and Liverpool keep us up
Cuối cùng thì Newcastle cũng uống ml
Small club go back home 😂learn some manners wait for another 20 years to play in cl
Get rid of Eddie Howe hes not a champions league or a top level type of manager
It was a terrible evening for both our clubs, we've failed to make the round of 16, and historically we don't play for the UEFA Cup, we leave that to Inter and Juventus, might be a blessing for Newcastle, in our first year back we went out in the group, and went on to win the Scudetto. Maybe they can emulate something similar.
So satisfying to see Newcastle's fans humbling
They cheated arsenal from then up to now they have struggling 😂
Mediocres 😂😂😂
Some English fans are laughing at Manchester United and Newcastle United. What they don't realise is that this will ruin the coefficient meaning the 5th Place team in the Premier League will not get the Champions League spot.
As a milan fan, i am just surprised that Samuel chukweze finally came to the big stage given his form in past games were not good. Only bad thing that happened was pioli is staying 😂. Anyways milan has a chance to win the Europa league but there is roma and Atalanta too. Anyways let see what Furlani and moncada does in January transfer window.
😂😂lol
Good team but lack of experience player and coach of ucl