PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Fulham (H)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Fulham to St. James’ Park.
Newcastle was good against those big names I was impressed. My Psg was humiliated 4-1. But when a group needs to boss around and send someone out the new comer must go.😅 just joking, too bad you were in the group of death Newcastle wasn't inferior 😢
as a man utd fan love eddie howe so genuine so honest hope hes the guy to lead you to the promise land klopp and fergie took 4 years done brilliant so far
Eddie howe and jason tindall 🎶🎶🎶
tbh, i dont expect us being up for fulham. We are in poor form, injured, tired, and down from the Milan game. I think it will take a few games to get us out of our rut
What the hell is happening with hall?
The Howe Out signs are going to start making their appearance against Fulham, as the chants did walking away from SJP the other night. Such a shame that the feel good factor is wearing off and the club have allowed this to happen by keeping Eddie for too long. Utterly ridiculous that he's still in a job. He's a lovely bloke, yes, we know that, he's a great chap. But why is that enough to keep the Newcastle United job? MBS it's time to act. Love Newcastle, Howe Out. HWTL
Tripper is in terrible form. Class is permanent and form is temporary but no joke he stinks right now. Either play hall at left back and tino at right back or ask Chelsea for the money back for Hall.
We are beginning to sink like a stone and no end is in sight.
Ability, how about the ability to keep up with play?
Virtue signalling in football again.
SPEAKS SO WELL ..HOPE HE GETS THE CHANCE TO TAKE THE CLUB FORWARD AND THE OWNERS HAVE PATIENCE THE PROGRESS UNDER HIM HAS BEEN UNBELIEVEABLE
Love how Eddie tales the subtly (and sometimes not so) takes the piss out of the press espeically that buffoon lee ryder who makes it very easy for him 😆😆
Might be another loss coming up.
Fulham will score 5 more with dubravka in goal he's already let 9 in 3 in
Eddy Howe has turned our little club into a champions League competing team.doesnt matter to me now were out .its been absolutely mint watching the lads outclass psg for instance.They actually couldnt beat us legitimately.4-1 we slaughtered them and our fans outclassed theyre fans too.Were gonna be one of the so-called big teams in the near future
Great manager doing a great job.
Love Listening to Eddie for A Man that in High Performance says he’s not keen on Media what A job he does .
Fantastic Guy who only gets better.
So Proud he is our Manager I have sad many times wouldn’t not Swap him for Any other Manager despite what TalkSPORT think.Class Act Simple As.🌑⚽️
I have heard zero criticism of Eddie or the team in the real world. Media trying to stir up trouble, it started with a paper phoning Ferdinand and Lee and asking them what they thought of the rumours of Eddie getting sacked, and they said there was no chance, the paper was lying, there was no rumours but they then report it as,”Ferdinand and Lee talk about Eddie getting sacked” it’s total gutter press
Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall 🎶
Hey my man. Who are we ressurecting this time? Oh Fulham?? Ok!!!
Yes,….we love Eddie,…he's our man for sure. His comment on the role of the club psychologist I thought was a wee bit defensive, as was his response to whether the causes of injury are looked at. For me, soooo many injuries are not a matter for individual review, but I am curious whether overall tiredness contributes to an inability to fend off injury. If I were him I'd be asking why has Newcastle attracted so many injuries;….I doubts its not just bad luck.
On confidence,…its a mental issue rather than a physiological one, just applying the same old hard work ethic is not helpful,….hopefully his psychologist will help him with that understanding.
We are United.
PennyXxx
Love this guy. Can really see his passion come through referencing keegan and how he wants to attack games in a more all or nothing, don’t settle, mentality – absolute hero 🖤🤍
Good to have Dan Burn back.
}By my quick totting up of goals, we have conceeded 15 goals since he was injured (or maybe 14 as i think he was on the pitch for the second AC goal.) and only 7 before that this season.
People saying Howe out know nothing about football or very little. This team has done brilliantly with the injuries. Can’t fault them at all.
Pleased that they've sorted out the microphone/audio volume from the press and media.
What is the craic with Lewis Hall man
Lose a couple of games howe out pathetic how many injuries very sad that games like this sing when your winning a few games gone wrong a couple of wins greatest ever come on young manager the future of Newcastle united. cmon the TOON
The only thing I’ve been noticing is Newcastle players not taking out opposition players during these counter attacks when we have conceded. We need to commit to a tackle and get that yellow if necessary