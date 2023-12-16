Lewis Hall’s Future In DOUBT + More Injury SETBACKS!! Fulham Preview

Check out our brand new merchandise –
In Eddie we trust
Does anyone know what the criteria is for us to sign him Matty ?????
Great video mate
2-1 Wilson , Gordon.
Must be somthing in the deal we must pay a curtain amount that Newcastle aren’t willing to pay at the min or has transfer change for Jan
28 million could be better spent elsewhere. Loads of defenders short up top. Buy a striker with potential, who is not injury prone.
Give the lad a chance, Dan Burn has done well but lacks pace
I don't think the situation from Lewis Hall is that easy; if he has some unknown injury concerns that prevent him from getting full match fitness, we should not buy him officially.
Lewis Hall isn’t even a full back. He’s an attacking midfielder, he only started playing LB when Chelsea had injuries and he done a good job. Why Howe hasn’t played him in a Willock role is beyond me!! Baffling!! Hall can also play CB and LW as he has done several times!!
I mean when we look at it what would we have lost playing hall? nothing nada, tino is great but yea tripp shoulda been rested much earlier and big dan aint up for it of often goals we conced with dan on the pitch is coming from the left where dan is ball watching. I hope we still get hall and not waste the money we spent on his loan and start give him some time, if we dont we clearly fkd up the previous transfer window. And we have to question what is therecruitment team doing? or what were they doing? We dont have to make excuses for them… And sadly we start looking to go backwards with seeing us being linked to jesse lindgard has to be a joke!!!!!!!
Being honest Tino is only in the team because of Burns injury. Give Hall a chance FFS! Played really well against Man Utd away and just needs mins
hall looks like all round very good versatile player but one of those without a position.
Hall stays for me. He has done nothing wrong. And i cant wait for longy to get back in as miley cant do what longy does. Trippiers. Dip in form is down to whats in front of him.
Hall looks like a great young player I genuinely think this is one Eddie has gotten wrong
Im not sure Hall was Eddies choice and maybe there is a clause in there . Anyways iam worried regarding our form which i feel is in a hard decline . Pope has been a huge miss and if we go out of both cups and fail to qualify for Europe i think Eddies time is done , So will be very interesting to see how much the owners back Eddie in January
Last season I thought Hall was one of Chelsea’s best players but it’s difficult for young players to settle in a new team look at Gordon last season, give the lad time to settle
If we don’t buy Hall, it will come back to haunt us.
From what I have seen of hall so far he’s not impressed especially defensively,
Good old harvey john barnes what a fucking waste… Sell maxi for that… Who makes these stupid decisions…
I think we should have went for Lodi at left back over hall… although the loan was decent for us and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.
nee hoodies for us big lads..howay man haha
Are people really forgetting the Adidas money coming in? We have money to sign lewis hall. He is defensive not yet oriented, everytime he played for us, he made mistakes while defending and it will take time. But he is one of the best if the not best LB prospect in England, there is no way we will loose him.
I think Howe prefers just one attacking full back within this system, and when trippier retires tino will play right back and a younger version of Dan Burn will be bought a more defensive type of fullback.
I think the case with Lewis Hall is that Eddie feels the money could be better spent (and is more needed) elsewhere.
I don't think Howe fancies Hall which is why we've hardly seen him and why he wont be allowed to hit the targets in order for the deal to be made permanent.
Oooow
Bonjour-No Matty Son…
…Just Need 2 Win The Premier League…
…Fuck The Champions League Son…
30m could be spent better imo we need player for now not for the future. IMHO of course
Great video btw, and I'd love a beanie with the same badge design on it if you ever make one
When will you start getting invited to the press interviews so you can ask Eddie some questions too?
Hello maty ❤