Newcastle United 3 Fulham 0 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Fulham at St. James’ Park.
17 year old Lewis Miley grabbed his first ever goal for the club before Miguel Almirón and Dan Burn wrapped up the win.
Nunggu komen Raditya Dika golin
Botman fit blk, big joe injured pulak. Thin btl squad newcastle skrg bh
Poor Longstaff. First the shocking tackle from Havertz and now this. Everyone wants to kill him
So now as it stands, NewCastle fights with City for CL spot! Awesome 😅
With a jersey like that no wonder they lose
Is it just me but that ball from Bruno for the third. Goat. 😮
On the Miggy goal the commentator said " Hes not going to miss from there" 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
what kind of psycho foul was that from Raul Jimenez?! He should be banned for at least 10 games
That was not a red card.
Guimarães is class😢
What the hell did Raul Giminez thinking
Fantastic win! Bruno G & Krafth we’re both MOTM contenders for me.👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅
Newcastle is so ass only red card and illegal goals help them win. Couldn’t even make it past the group stages shows how delusional this team is.
Sending off so early on one side always ruins the game.
As a city fan, I believe Newcastle is going to win their champions league spot.
That tackle was crazy. Starts as a karate kick then bottles it last minute, ends with an arse in the face.
You can see him standing watching the VAR when he sees it for himself he turns and starts walking lol
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅
So nobody gonna talk about that pass from Bruno🤤
So where are the Arsenal fans? All gone quiet 😂
Bruno 2 crosses on the 3rd goal highlight were tremendous… trips needs to delegate those set pieces around.
What a match by Bruno so stunning
Bruno showed us why he's world class today he just soaked up the play and dictated everything, Kraftinho was class from the minute he come on, im not concerned about injuries because the team gives 100% everytime and that's all that matters be nice to see who's next from the academy to step up, wouldn't mind seeing one of our young strikers get a chance at some point. I know we played 10 men most of the game but it's just has easy to mess up as if 11 where on the field, we where relentless and we looked levels above Fulham.
That was a great win and against an inform Fulham side. Pleased for Miley to get off the mark, his play in recent weeks has more than deserved a goal to go with them. Miggy takes a lot of stick, but the goals he scores are also well deserved. Also great to see BDB get in on the act and was waiting for the famous dance that sadly never happened😂😂😂. On one other note, how many ugly strips are there out there??!! The Fulham one today ranked right up there with the best of them. Can't see many of their supporters rushing to the club shop to spend £70+ on one of those. I could also be dead wrong.
Love it. Focus is always on the next game, no dithering or dwlindling. Great result. Amazing for Miley. We move on #HWTL
Jimenez just want to be sent off…wtf is he doing
Best Bruno in the Prem
17 years old, Geordie Boy scores his first Newcastle goal, at the Gallowgate end, dreamland stuff.. ffs tears rolling down my cheeks, living the dream, Burn and Longstaff all ran to m that end when they scored
That tackle was so not needed.