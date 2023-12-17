37 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 AC Milan 2 | UEFA Champions League Highlights

  17. @nicholakeeble7172

    Awwww lads, so we lost! It doesn’t matter to me as a life long fan ❤ don’t get me wrong continuing in the CL would have been amazing but what matters for me is that you played your hearts out for us and gave it your all as you always do!! We never surrender!! ❤🏴🏳️NUFC🏴🏳️❤

  24. @deltakeesei876

    Why regret this defeat, from the start it was clear that this team was the weakest in group F. This mistake stemmed from misguided player recruitment last summer, they should have bought grade A and young attackers like Joao Pedro, Muhammed Kudus, etc., instead they bought mediocre players like Gordon, Barnes, Miley, Hall, and the problematic expensive player Tonali £70m.

    They didn't strengthen their team, but their quality was still below that of Murphy, Willock, Longstaff, it was proven that they were strengthened, they always lost 5 times in a row.

    This is the result of the bullshit work of Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe, instead of strengthening the team, they wasted money on buying clown players.

    Now that I'm not taking part in European competitions, it feels like I'm insipid, and I'm not seen as an elite team in England, but more like a team of losers.

    Next January, if you don't buy 2 great attackers (Jonathan David, Ollie Watkins, Serhou Guirassy, ​​Ivan Toney, Victor Boniface etc), you should just throw away Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe, it's over. .

  25. @Antacid420

    🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
    Were here and they know it
    We've got the so-called big clubs shook .They hate us so much 😅 I'm thriving off the bad vibes .them vibes are tasty.
    Next time lads …next time
    Howay The Lads 🦾
    🖤🤍🏴🏳️🖤🤍🏴🏳️

  27. @user-xt1bf4by1o

    Another time multiverse were VAR doesnt make shit handball decisions (paris )we'd have gone through 100% unlucky the lads TOON ARMY

  31. @Gorbi10

    As Liverpool fan I Feel sorry for Newcastle, how the hell they lost this game ? It isn't good thing for english football, it should have had at least 3 english clubs for next UCL round. But I think this experience Will make Newcstle grow up for the future, the project is good Just need time and hard work.

  35. @user-tn8uu2cu8g

    In the name of Allah, we invite you to worship Allah alone, so say: I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah. These words make you a servant of Allah. Read about our Prophet Muhammad, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, whom Allah Almighty sent as a mercy to the worlds, to keep us away from Hell and admit us to Paradise by following him, Allah willing. …… …. …

  36. @maqibafzal8419

    Good Match. I Just Start Swing The Ball In eFootball 2024. But Its Hard To Swing By Keyboard. A Main Problem Is Through Ball Is A Roll Ball/Ground Touch Pass. Why Through Ball Is Not Flying Pass.

Los comentarios están cerrados.