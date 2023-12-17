Newcastle United 3 Fulham 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

10 minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Fulham at St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
It was never RED card !
Bruno is boss
It was a red card all day long. Leaping at your opponent and hitting him on the head with no attempt to play the ball. You don’t even see that sort of challenge in a rugby match never mind a football match. VAR were completely correct to have the ref review his decision.
Young Miley could turn out to be the finest Footballer of all time. Sit back and enjoy perfection.
The TOON were robbed of further Champions league football by corrupt referee decisions in favour of PSG. Newcastle made psg look very ordinary.
Jimmenez is thinking he in ufc
NEW❤CASTLE 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤3
Okl9
newcastle ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤nebiy esayas
Kungfu
Livramento looked a lot more composed and reliable than tripper. Tripper is a great player no doubt but his form couldn't be any worse. Class is permanent, form is temporary, livramento must keep his place for the next few games at least.
Red was disgusting 4 jovic..
Nice payment for referee
The love Bruno has for Miley ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Bruno crying after miley's goal shows bruno's class
Taking nothing away from Miley as he has been a revelation lately but Bruno stood out to me in that game. Some of the passes and touches he was making were absolute top class and he controlled the middle of the park all game. What a player he is and what a player Miley is turning in to. As the injured players start coming back into the team and the schedule is a bit lighter now we are going to be a real threat. Not to mention when some of the loan players come back and work their way into the team, then possible signings added to strengthen the squad even more. Future is looking very promising from my perspective. To say we've weathered possibly the toughest start to a season ever and still in 6th I'm not worried or complaining about anything. Long Live King Eddie.
Up The Lewis Miley Mags!
I just watched Derby v Leeds United from the early seventies. Real football instead of Bouncyball of 2023. 😂
I am always find it interesting in players who have won the European Championship but never the PL say they wish they had won the PL. As a neutral I would love to see Newcastle win the Premier League.
Bruno g💥
Buzzing for miley on his 1st of many. That’s the best I’ve seen Bruno play in quite a while he really looked on his game. Great link up play. Good to see big Sven back aswell. Joelinton was immense until his injury let’s hope it’s not too serious HWTL
😇😇