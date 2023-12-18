Eddie CANCELS Christmas! Why there's no bash for Newcastle United stars + injury news from Toon HQ

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has been at Newcastle’s training ground speaking to Eddie Howe ahead of the Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea.
It was another interesting morning with injury updates… click here to read why Howe is ready to go all out to win at Stamford Bridge
Eddie Howe trains the players too hard. That's why we're getting so many injuries. We need 11 new players. Too many championship players in the squad
Thought they might have gone for a meal at the Thai Mantra on Forth Banks?…… 😂
To be fair I can't see us getting a win tomorrow either.
we need to purchase another centre forward in January that a priority when we have two players made of glass
Lewis hall not allowed to play I assume as still a loan deal at the moment?
Class again Craig for update travelling to London tomorrow morning last time I was 1986 when I was 20 hahaha
Could Fabs move into the 6 position with Botman and BDB Tino and say Tripps/Emil as the back 4
I think our away from is more psychological fatigue than physical. First we have become truly Atmosphere F.C. We rely too much on SJP crowd and the crowd still has trauma from Ashley times. The moment things become difficult, crowd deflates and the players head is gone as well. That is also reflected in away matches where players are already too cautious from kick-off. Last season, anywhere they went they were confident on getting a result in the minimum. This season they are trying not to get beat. Meanwhile, in the UCL they play with the mentality of last season and away performances have been solid. Even the loss against Dortmund, after giving away a sloppy goal we went out for the equalizer and should have gotten it had Big Joe been clinical. 2-0 flattered Dortmund that night.
I think tomorrow we will do well, if we can get into that mentality that getting a result is possible as the under dog. Eddie needs to prioritize this match and play everyone that is 100% regardless of the next match. Trophy is more important.
We'll beat Chelsea, think we'll have too much for them, get a 2 goal lead and hold on for the last 30 minutes 👍
Bruno is a deep lying midfielder not a defensive midfielder, he has no defensive awareness out of possession. Not a criticism the team needs a proper defensive midfielder.
I think isak is struggling because of formation and tactics
Chelsea and Liverpool stand in our way. We can’t park the bus against Liverpool in a cup game so it’s case of trying to outscore Liverpool and that’s dangerous. But Kudus in his current form might put them in a spliff anyway.
It looked to me Newcastle were getting out worked in some games. Bournemouth, Tottenham, Everton etc. Tiredness?
Very negative comments section. Someone said Isak is in the wrong league?! What on earth?
I said from day one Isak is too femer he's in the wrong league.
The point on Isak’s resilience is redundant I think. Before he came to Newcastle he’d never had a serious injury that kept him out longer than 30 days. Just been unlucky, too early to call him injury prone
I’m not having that – Howe has to say the carabao cup means something but deep down he knows it would be a blessing to go out of it
I’d like to see more fight and aggression from Isak. Needed for a no’9. If he had that on top of his ability he would be a better player.
A few nudges to defenders to let them know he’s there. Go for headers!! It will make him 50% better on top of how good he already is. Premier league.
For the away games why not change to 5-4-1 and make it difficult for the opposition to get through. Look how we defended against PSG.
Thanks for that Craig – err I think – it's a rather depressing situation at the moment with all the injuries and poor away form – we need a deeper squad in terms of top quality.
IMO we need to strengthen the spine of the team first of all: centre half, central midfield (no 6) & centre forward (not injury prone) and they would have to be at least international class.
There are obvious candidates for central midfield such as Joao Palhinha (Fulham) & Kalvin Phillips (Man City) but landing either of them would probably be difficult.
Is that a Newcastle top I see under your jacket Craig?
Do u think they is any truth in Dan Ashworth going to MUFC according to Alex Crook TalkSPORT Your Paper and Sun .Seem’s Jim Radcliffe think so too no Smoke without Fire do u think NUFC will agree as read a piece not happy about Tonali Situation.Money talk’s not been here A Year Yet.
Striker an absolute must in a transfer window that is notoriously difficult ta find one!