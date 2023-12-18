MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 3 Fulham 0 | Premier League Highlights | Behind the Scenes

Our unique angle of Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Fulham at St. James’ Park.
Hahaha Longstaff with the Bruno stripes in his hair.
Howe Way the Miley …
Bruno’s assist man 10:15 pure class that. Deserved man of the match
Came for the post match walk into the changing room to see Miley, what happened?
finally! lets go Geordie boys! well done to Burn, L. Miley and Almíron!
Really don’t understand why they’re moaning about the red card
Owners. Fans. Players. Manager. Coaching staff. Never in the history of football has there been such love and harmony. One big family. Long may it last.
اتمنى العيش في جيمس بارك انها احلامي ياساده
Very well done….Great video and a fantastic result.
Well done Lewis Miley on scoring your first goal.
Love the match cam vids!
missed wilsons shot on the post
where the fick did that camera come from ?
So proud of the lads 🖤🤍💪
4:41 surely the “OOOUH” says it all re. the red card? 😂
thought Tosin had a good game… if someone is looking for a CB
Absolutely chuffed to bits for Miley. That must be a dream come true. Bruno's passion is unmatched. And the Jason Tindall chant is now stuck in my head. Love these lads to bits.
A joy to watch! Love how happy the lads were for Miley!👏🏼😍 Bruno G or Krafth for MOTM👍🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
It's a pity that you don't see the best English team in the Champions League
2 new films to hit the football world today the 1st remember the 500 spartan film a new follow on its 52000 geordies and the ref v boss silva at the church on the hill and the new wonka starring willy, and a follow on WANKA STARRING THE EVER SCUMBAG JORDON PRICKFORD HAS WILLY WANKA
Match cams brighten up my day after a good win like UTM!!🖤🤍
7:14 Bruno's head at this point
I love this match cams certainly after a good deserved win
I love the match Cam!
Any idea why Tonali never comes down after games? Barnes, Murphy, Wilock and others are often there to congratulate the team and even take part in the group photo.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
These productions are getting better and better. Except for this one with framerates not aligned.
It's so good to see Newcastle again started to win matches. Love from Bangladesh ❤🇧🇩🇧🇩❤️
Come on
Up the toon and congrats to burn and miley you both one of our own ❤
Newcastle is destroying everyone
Like if u aggre
👇
Toon toon !