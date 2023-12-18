PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Chelsea (A) | Carabao Cup

Eddie Howe speaks ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
It's okay we don't wanna hear the press anyway, just the answers we like to guess lmao😂😂
What was Elliot doing to get a stress fracture in his back? Sure we were just told he woke up with discomfort not even after game day 🤔
Kraft has looked very capable since his return.
eddy go and beat them.winwinwin nufc
To see that we've reached 100 games with Eddie and this team and staff is unbelievable I'm so appreciative of the pif to give Newcastle United this gift the fans are unbelievable hopefully many more years and success loving it all the way as a football fan I'm excited to what lies ahead cmon the TOON
The woman’s question at the end 🙈 I see what Joey Barton is saying now
❤
Good to see Longy, Burn & Botman coming back into the fray, it's just a shame that Shár & JL7 have joined the walking wounded. The Chelsea game might just have come a bit too soon for us but we have a far better chance with a few more of the senior heads in and around the team. Hopefully we can start turning the corner and move away from the injury curse that we seem to have been going through.
Such a top leader ⚪️⚫️
Tripper has had a bad few games but hes still my favourite player ❤
Pleased to hear him say that about Miggy. I'm sick of people saying we should drop/replace him just because he doesn't score with every chance he gets. We would struggle to replace such an industrious player with an engine like the energizer bunny. His tracking back has also improved and he has made some crucial blocks/clearances in just the last few games alone. I'd be happy for him to see his career out here tbf.
Prediction EFL Carabao Cup Season 2023-2024 Quarter Final : Chelsea FC 1-2 Newcastle United.
Don't ever leave Eddie ❤🖤🤍
Congratulations on 100 games gaffer
Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall 🎶🎶🎶
Maybe this year . Go on eddie we believe 💪
Could listen to Eddie all day! Carries himself so well, and a model professional with how he talks about his own and the competition around him.
Hopefully we will have enough healthy bodies to play our own game against Chelsea! HWTL!!
lots of interviews for wor Eddie this month,, hope he doesnt get injured!! HTLs 🏴🏳🏴🏳
Eddie Howe’s Black & White Army! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
⚪️⚫️In Eddie, we trust.. ⚫️⚪️
Howay lads, we're oot the Champions League and unfortunately that penalty given under suspect circumstances in hindsight played a pivotal part of being oot of Europe completely.
Let's gan doon Chelsea and get a big win.
HOWAY THE LADS!!! TOON TOON, BLACK AND WHITE ARMY!!!
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Top manager.
You will not compete with this small group unless you stay in the league. As for the titles, you will achieve them after Yasser brings in high-caliber players such as Kafara, Rafa, Tjaaland and the others.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅จงตั้ง
ใจเอาให้ได้
ชัยชนะนะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ล?นะค่ะจง
สู้ๆนะค่ะจง
ตั้งใจให้มากๆนะค่ะ
นาคาเอาใจ
ช่วยนะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅
one of the biggest games of the season this one, Come on lads lets do this…. up the mags!
It feels like you love your job very much)💕