PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Chelsea (A) | Carabao Cup





Eddie Howe speaks ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.