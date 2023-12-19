INTERVIEW | Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley talk all things Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley sit down to talk all things Newcastle United as we head into a busy festive period of fixtures.
The pair chat about our European journey, the current campaign and re-live memories from their Academy days.
Lewis Miley is the Future of Newcastle United. Future Captain and he will lead us to glory and many trophies. PROTECT HIM AT ALL COST.
You lads did us proud , On you the reason we went to Champions league
Geordie Lads
Pride of the North
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Can this "Sexsmith" please clean his throat from Slobber please,tired of hearing it all the time in his interwiews
Its so good to see players come through the academy. Before the takeover thats all I wanted, now we have players coming through and we are buying quality. Perfect balance👏
English media needs to stop hyping young players! Let them just do their thing without all the extra pressure
Miley you are a very talented player. You are still very young in the game hope you can work on your speed definitely will take you to another level in the future
Living the dream – local heroes! Great to see … HWTL! ⚫⚪👊🏼
Players like these lads in the team are the glue that hold it all together and make it as special as it is! Fkn love it ⚫⚪🙌
Need to bring the 4th Miley hope from Mackemville!
2 top geordie lads and top players
Miley needs an improved contract
Need an upgrade on longstaff
next time boy's.
we need to update sean's height at least 6ft 2inch of profile
The whole of Newcastle is proud of the efforts of the team to have Champions league football back at St James is amazing and I'm sure we will do better next time. With this team and manager there will be a next time.
What an incredible core of youngsters we are building and hopefully the academy getting much better too, some future for the Toon.
Two great down to earth lads and no matter what comes there way I’m sure their parents will keep them in check as they’ve done a brilliant job so far.
Credit the lads for listening to Eddie and his staff as they only want them to enjoy their football and be the best that they can be in and out of football.
Good luck tonight lads give it your all another Wembley appearance would be tremendous for the City.
No pressure then 😉🤣🖤🤍🖤🤍 up the Geordie Mags 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Love it but sending in a 17 year to answer some of those questions are pretty silly really.
Hand weve been dealt:
1. constantly on the the end of bad var decisions
2. Rule changes following our success to make it more difficult
3. 60 mill signing banned for a year and Half the sqaud being injured
4. FFP restrictions
5. Constant Degredation about the saudi owners human rights violations even though the majority of people saying this never gave a toss about human rights before the takeover
But hey we're the richest club in the world so the jealousy and envy will never stop even if we are being bent over by the Premier league 🎉
Why does the guy laugh eveytime he asks a question? Annoying
I would love to see the Geordies lifting the league cup end of February
The main difference between Longstaff and Miley is that Miley will be the captain of Newcastle and Longstaff is like McTominay at the end of his development.
Longstaff is a Master of killing goal situations.
Therefore Tonali came.
But thanks God Eddie Howe is a Manager and knows really quick who is good and has huge potential.
Miley has everything but the most important fact is that he wants and will learn.
Miley is Newcastle as the real Captain of Newcastle
BRUNO👌👌👌👌👌👌👌
We'd av def got through champo league group with a full sqaud. Onwards & upwards…HTLs 🏴🏳
i wish we couldve seen mileys face when Longstaff was singing his praises instead of clips of him on the pitch….would of loved to see his reaction to longstaffs comments ☺️☺️☺️☺️
I really didn't like these questions. They were very negative as if the lads should be disappointed. They qualified for the CL and got to play the likes of Dortmund, Milan and PSG. All going further in the tournament would've meant another set of games and you'd have to face them again anyway. I'd much rather that than be playing the likes of Young Boys etc. We got some incredible fixtures and incredible moments and held our own for a lot of them. This is what we always wanted for the club, we still have prem, FA cup and League Cup this season and one hell of a squad and manager to take us forward. Unless we won the CL we'd have always been feeling disappointed so let's look at the positives!
Gonna have such a strong team when everyone’s back, looking at the Villa 5-1 highlights it was like a sign of things to come and now with our depth players proving themselves reliable, I can’t wait to see what we can do, Shane we’re out of Europe, injuries have ruined this season
The futures bright, the futures Miley!
I keep watching Big Dan Burns Christmas quiz..The bit when Nick Pope finishes off e i e i e i o..Im 38 years old giggling like a little kid ffs
I thought Lewis Miley looked like 12, I take that back he looks like 7.
Must be nervous for young Miley these interviews have noticed before but he will get used to it
Little miley my favorite player at the minute . He's a bairn and doing absolutely class. I dreamt of playing for the toon at his age ,hes doing it and making everybody proud .keep it up son.
Miley the great lad
Our very own