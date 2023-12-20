Chelsea v Newcastle United highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
68 years without a trophy. Almost platinium jubilee😂
Let me guess, some are still pretending that Eddie “lovely guy” Howe is the right man for the job? Out of PL top 4 race, out of CL, out of EFL, and it’s not even Christmas. Howe OUT. HWTL
it will be one of the best comeback ever …
i don’t understand why people troll chelsea ,,, they win ucl 2 year ago , still people make fun of chelsea and most of them are man utd fan
Come on Chelsea 💙
Appreciate the fact you don't put the score in the title.
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Unfortunate for Newcastle. Liverpool will win the carabao cup
Chelsea is winning this cup!!
Fascinating 💖