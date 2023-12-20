LATE AGONY & ECSTASY | Chelsea v Newcastle United Carabao Cup Quarter Final extended highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos!
Trippier has been terrible lately. Made massive mistakes in the Everton game as well.
Interesting editing not showing Chelsea’s horrendous challenges ..
congrats to Trippier and the Chelsea squad on the win
Tripier made it for Chealsea)) Happy for Mudryk, good guy. B.Guimaraes is an ldiot. How that was not a red card???
Muy bien🎉🎉🎉
Chelsea has suffered too many injuries, Broja is not yet ready, Nkuku the same, some of the players are new getting involved in the team. They have a young promising team
Thanks to Chelsea for shutting up the geordies trying to create A rivalry with every team, Utd fan
😠Dubranka has nothin to be proud of,,,,at least it could have been pope this Chelsea fans could have no victory yesterday
Trippier has been hot garbage lately.
Should be Red Card for Mudryk
Ahahaa Newcastle, slapped out the CL and now the League cup.
If southgate picks trippier we have massive problems so many massive errors every week because Walker is done too
bloody referees dont have the b*** to give a red card to Bruno and he keeps doing that again and again….against Arsenal he clearly elbowed jorginho and pushed him… but thanks to VAR and the referee
Badi didn't know he has 2 legs until the very moment
Thank God
I will never understand how every goal we concede is getting worse …look at that trashy defender. He lost the ball to himself 🤦🏻 Not Tripppier. I meant ours
newcastle – pipe down just cuz the saudis bought you doesn't mean you'll win anything – humble down little boy
2:00 wtf 😕😂😂
Trippier had a bet on this match, eh?
Trippier has been making an aweful lot of mistakes lately
Big mikhylo mudryk