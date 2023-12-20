LATE AGONY & ECSTASY | Chelsea v Newcastle United Carabao Cup Quarter Final extended highlights



LATE AGONY & ECSTASY | Chelsea v Newcastle United Carabao Cup Quarter Final extended highlights

  6. @Albanolopolis

    Chelsea has suffered too many injuries, Broja is not yet ready, Nkuku the same, some of the players are new getting involved in the team. They have a young promising team

  8. @user-ds6ox2oc8n

    😠Dubranka has nothin to be proud of,,,,at least it could have been pope this Chelsea fans could have no victory yesterday

  13. @sonagoldie

    bloody referees dont have the b*** to give a red card to Bruno and he keeps doing that again and again….against Arsenal he clearly elbowed jorginho and pushed him… but thanks to VAR and the referee

  16. @gregcy89

    I will never understand how every goal we concede is getting worse …look at that trashy defender. He lost the ball to himself 🤦🏻 Not Tripppier. I meant ours

