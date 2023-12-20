NEWCASTLE IN CRISIS!



Newcastle are out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League and struggling in the Premier League. Mark Goldbridge discusses a difficult season for Newcastle and what the future could be.

  14. @thezyg6311

    Are Newcastle a club with rich owners who cannot spend because of FFP restrictions and need to find ways to develop commercial revenues in order to catch up? Are a club with Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles in the squad overachieving?

  15. @Skjerstad1812

    It sounds to me that Goldbridge is just talking for the sake of talking…Nothing makes any sense….maybe he is in a crisis.

  24. @jkolorath

    Newcastle is not acceptable if they do not bring players in the next transfer window. They would be equivalent to Arsenal even if they did! Myself an Arsenal man. Could not be more mad if they retained the status quo. Hoping for a dramatic course of events in Newcastle to set an Arsenal comeback for the title. Pardon bad English. An Indian Gooner here! 😊

  25. @bengriffiths9440

    Am I the only one who suspects their injury problems aren't a coincidence? The way they play is all about very high energy and hard work. They feed off the crowd at St James and press like men possessed. And in individual games, that's brilliant and effective, it's why they did so well against PSG. It's also why I'd love Eddie Howe to be England manager in the event Newcastle were to let him go, because in a tournament setting, it's a great way to play. But in a longer season, with extra games from cups and Europe, I don't think it's very sustainable. The players look like dead men walking and we're only in December. Obviously this doesn't account for all the absences, Barnes was at the very start of the season, Pope is a goalie and Tonali isn't an injury so they've been unlucky as well.

  28. @kevinadamson5768

    Eddie is the guy to take us forward. 😊 We can only get stronger and this is only year two. I'm sure we will strengthen in January to give us a good finish to the season.

  31. @americathisweek.6077

    Not worried if we’re not top 4. Given the injuries happy to finish top 8. Last season, this and next are transition seasons.

  35. @Khhroak2

    Newcastle players are fouling so badly and now it shows their players are getting back! Fkrs like Joe Linton and Guimerias will be it back now from Arsenal and Chelsea as Newcastle players are ruthless! Sack Eddie Howe and his sweet heart each week next to him😊

  41. @marloncampbell4708

    This guy talks nonesense!!! Newcastle are at the beginning of TRYING to build, stop the nome for VIEWS lol, no fan are taking Newcastle totally SERIOUS yet😅

    Mark needs to focus on UNITED

  42. @bobbnudd2502

    Talking about football like it's astrophysics. Absolute drivel. If they win they do well. If they lose they won't. They have some injuries to overcome. Done. How can you spout about this as a crisis for soooo long? No actual content here

