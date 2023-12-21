INTERVIEW | Martin Dúbravka Previews Luton Trip

Goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka looks ahead to Saturday’s trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.
Interview was filmed on Monday, 18 December.
Legend
I think once Dúbravka gets his confidence back after playing game after game will get better again.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Class lad Dubs, i gave him stick for going to manure but now he's our first stopper and i'll support him all the way. HWTL
Good lad, Dubz. Need to get behind him.
Which team trippier playing for this weekend?
It is not easy for Dubz and he said it himself sitting on the bench for so long does not help anyone especially the keepers since they are immediately on the firing line. I am glad he stayed with the club and he will be able to recover his form. Did not know that his family are generational footballers.
Get the lad on 200k 😂
I for one, am glad to have Dubravka as a number 2. He was a good number one when we needed him. Pope's loss is Dubravkas gain.
Come on Dubz !!!
The new hairstyle is better. Looked like Christopher Lee with the last hair style
Dubravka is one of our best ever keepers. Howe only favoured Pope because of his nationality.
“Everywhere wee goo” M.D
Martinnnnn 🖤🤍
How is Alexander isak? Will he be playing this week? 😊
Get out of my club, Manc agent
The way we play like prime Barca at home and the way we turn into Burnley away I can see Luton breaking out the counter and getting a lucky 1-0 win
Needs to be braver and fleet of foot coming out his area
He is a good keeper,not worse than Pope.
I hope that we will not watch the next fiasco and disaster at Luton.
Eddie Howe and his captain Trippier are responsible for everything till Summer.Like every season but this year is their final year.
Bruno is our Captain!!!
Luton is better and more dangerous than Championship Everton!
We will win when Trippier will not play anymore because he plays against us!!!
Another defeat awaits
