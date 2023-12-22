PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Luton Town (A)

Eddie Howe speaks to members of the media ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Luton Town.
Howay lads, we're due a win away from yem, so let's start on Saturday afternoon
Eddie Has Done A good job Got the respect of the players Us fans love Him He Well get the team Back to winning ways Good luck for tomorrow's game😅😊
HWTL! 🖤🤍
Lets get behind Eddie and the lad's. Have a good festive period and have a really strong 2nd half of the season when our injuries hopefully become far less
Nice haircut, Eddie.
Eddy is a very level headed manager which is huge for our players we all have faith now
Luton are relegation fodder. Howay the Lads 👍
Wor Gaffer always gives us Perspective love his Press Conferences honest even in difficult Questions .I Hope one day he takes the England Job but not for a long time we need him to bring our young players on more future Milley’s not necessarily Super Star Signing just good Players .Eddie is Loved on Tyneside.🌑⚽️🖤🤍
Eddie, the performance against Chelsea wasn’t good! We were battered and it was embarrassing and not good to watch
I cannot say this enough “We are so blessed to have Eddie Howe as our manager”. Thank you Eddie for everything you do, you are very much appreciated and respected, thank you.
he looks quite tired
looks a stressed man now, worn out, get the fight back Eddie boys need to start playing regardless of injuries the performances have been poor from the players
even with a full squad our away form is terrible
For how many Injuries we’ve had and the amount of games we’ve had I think we’re in a great position in the league and now that’s all we have to focus on apart from the fa cup, I’m confident about the new year hopefully European football again!
The trajectory for the club is up. That said it’s never going to be a straight line graph we will have ups and downs along the way we just need to keep the faith and stand strong behind the club ❤
I know the players are tired , but Eddie does too.
Finally we can hear the questions the Journalists ask.
We need to support our team we are going to have tough times in any season
Whats the craic with Gordon? I thought he pulled up with a muscle strain but EH keeps blaming the tackle… There was about 50 minutes between the two??
I've got a really good feeling about the new year. We've had a lot of pure misfortune with injuries and moments so far and we're still at least in touch in the league, I think our luck will turn. This is a tricky game, an opportunity to improve a bad away record, followed by a winnable home game on Boxing Day for once (usually Boxing Day fixtures are shocking for us), we could be feeling much better a few days from now.
Howay the Toon! We’ll support you ever more ❤
We won’t win this game. Put your bets on now. Easy money.
#InHoweWeTrust, what a manager, just love him ❤️🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
It's Luton's turn to come back to life i guess..
Back the manger backroom staff and all the players 💯 CMON THE TOON!!
The Toon have my 100% backing. I believe in them & they believe in us the fans so that’s it for me. Merry Christmas to all 🤍🖤👍💪🏼 . Thanks to everyone at NUFC. Bring on January 💥🤍🖤
I must say there has been a noticeable improvement of Lascelles on the ball/distribution since he’s been back in the team. Doesnt worry me in possession much at all anymore.
Yet more repetitive questions from local media… 🤦♂️ 🤦♂️ and still poor audio despite us being loaded. Feel for Eddie though. Subject of a lot of trash talk us for many weeks now.
Villa this season are basically us last season. Taken our spot, and they’ll brush aside the blades tomorrow. Man U are hit and Miss but capable of pushing. Spurs are a new side. The away defeat proved that.
So we have somehow got to make up ground – starting with Luton — with fewer faces than we have had lately. The players that have come back aren’t fully fit and it shows, and they’ve only replaced a few more that have had to drop out. (Caceido cheap shot one of the culprits)
People aren’t bothered about the fatigue, unbalance the fumes we run on, they only bothered about the result sadly. And now so must we. We just have to win the next two matches. If we lose tonight sadly, I think Eddie will be heavily questioned and so the players we have on the pitch must give more. Far more than they did in London against Chelsea. No excuses. No mistakes.
We have ground to make up. And then Man City to play, Liverpool away at 8pm (we have have won 15% I think of our 8pm matches) and Villa away, who stakes rolled us last season away.
If we continue to have these assessments and have to deal with reoccurring issues, then Europe or not we have to sign an attacking player. Simple.
Eddies looking quite upbeat about things top manager 3/0 toon . Up the magy . 👏👏👏