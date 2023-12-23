Magpies stars and staff lend 'A Helping Hand at Christmas'

Newcastle United and Newcastle United Foundation’s annual ‘A Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign has engaged and supported thousands of people across the region over the festive period, with players from the club’s men and women’s teams visiting local hospitals and staff and players helping out at foodbanks across the region.
Well done to all involved 👏🏻🖤🤍
Merry Christmas to all at NUFC!
This club has given us hope as a fanbase. Only right that this should extend into the wider community. 1 City, 1 club… 1 NUFC!
The smile on that young lad's face ♥️
I love the fact both the men’s and the women’s teams were there for the families going through tough hard times and it just shows NewcastleUnited isn’t just oriented towards football buts it’s a club for the fans. COME ON THE LADS AND LASSES!
Wonderful stuff by the club and its staff but please show a bit heart to one of your ex players who did nothing wrong but ended up with his name dragged through the mud , the one and only Peter Beardsley .
Well done proud to support NUFC howay the lads . 👏👏👏
How can we not love this bunch. God bless everyone and Merry X’mas to one and all. ❤
i just had a funny idea, as a joke regarding his age, i would love it if matt ritche would warm up with a zimmer frame on the touchline for a couple of minutes whenever he plays, and donate it to someone who needs it.
Yup then they go home and forget them all. Behave. Its nice for the fans but they dont give a shit, its their job. Lets be real shall we. Ask they are rhere because they have to be. Because theyve been told to. Not one of them would have done it off their own back. Same as any team. Its bs
I ❤ our club
Love this, well done lads and lasses, merry Christmas to the team, the bairns, and the volunteers
The legend Shola and the rest of the Toon team men and women giving back to the community is awesome.
Steve Harper. Still here, still working for Newcastle. Still on my ancient mug despite the dishwasher's best efforts.
Lovely. Also, Shola.
if how could make it why no show of our club captain is kieran still performing away
Good to see Steve Harper recovered and well.
Proper fans club again 👍 we support them and they give back to the City. Well done to all involved and Merry Christmas to you all 👍
Beautiful !
Magic, This is what Christmas is all about, a time to share the love.
Fantastic ❤ what better when ya in hospital then getting a Murphy smile ahhh heart warming
❤
Nice to see the players seeing The children in hospital They do it every Christmas well done Nice one Nice one And The coaching stuff and Management❤😂😊😅
Sandro being there and being involved with the team says a lot . Even though he can’t play he’s still doing the things that are needed to be closer to the team and community
Brilliant to see! Love it!!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Respect ✊🏼
Great to see Sandro there!
Great to see Shola & Harps involved. Harper looking like a Morrissey tribute act these days 😀 Harper was a couple years below me at my school, as was my mates younger brother signed by Keegan & at the acedemy with Shola (got a drug habit and made the front pages for all the wrong reasons). Paul Kitson, Dickie Ord, Alan Tate & Adam Nohnson all went to my school too. Between them and a few other lower league players they have the sats skewed so it states that you're more likely to be a pro footballer if you're born in Easington district :p
Beautiful. Good to see Harper.
Great to see Steve Harper doing his bit
Good to see tonali doing this
fantastic to see Sandro there
I've no doubt that AC Milan do the same visits in Italy but its great for Tonali to be involved and realise even more the connection between his new club and the community.
Is it true they left Harvey Barnes in there to assess his toe?
So proud of this club❤
why no trips when a lot of the other players can make the effort
Lovely
Tonali will be HIM next season this ban could be a blessing for him to get used to the system and make himself comfortable next season he will bang
Proper love this. Couldn't be more proud of the lads and lasses in this club.
This is so heartwarming to see – the staff & bairns were dead canny 🖤🤍
Absolutely love this ❤
thx lads an lady's
Players ward was looking packed,
great to see everyone involved 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
Love to see this xx Thank you & well done to all involved, small things like this leave big memories with those young folks (and the workers). All the best everyone.
So proud ❤
Good on the lads and lasses. Also, good to see Tonali has stayed in Newcastle, training and still involved with things like this. Proper make or break time for him but properly bedding in shows commitment. Heard Dan burn say his English has massively improved as well… At least he's using his time off well!
Also, good to see Steve Harper is well.
Newcastle players probably use to going to the hospital by now….
Dan sneaking a bit of turkish delight behind the gaffers back?