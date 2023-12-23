Magpies stars and staff lend 'A Helping Hand at Christmas'



Newcastle United and Newcastle United Foundation’s annual ‘A Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign has engaged and supported thousands of people across the region over the festive period, with players from the club’s men and women’s teams visiting local hospitals and staff and players helping out at foodbanks across the region.

46 comentarios en “Magpies stars and staff lend 'A Helping Hand at Christmas'

  2. @jiggamanboston

    Merry Christmas to all at NUFC!

    This club has given us hope as a fanbase. Only right that this should extend into the wider community. 1 City, 1 club… 1 NUFC!

  4. @user-hi4bi2zv1w

    I love the fact both the men’s and the women’s teams were there for the families going through tough hard times and it just shows NewcastleUnited isn’t just oriented towards football buts it’s a club for the fans. COME ON THE LADS AND LASSES!

  5. @HugoHome67

    Wonderful stuff by the club and its staff but please show a bit heart to one of your ex players who did nothing wrong but ended up with his name dragged through the mud , the one and only Peter Beardsley .

  8. @rogoth01themasterwizard11

    i just had a funny idea, as a joke regarding his age, i would love it if matt ritche would warm up with a zimmer frame on the touchline for a couple of minutes whenever he plays, and donate it to someone who needs it.

  9. @chrisoconnor8392

    Yup then they go home and forget them all. Behave. Its nice for the fans but they dont give a shit, its their job. Lets be real shall we. Ask they are rhere because they have to be. Because theyve been told to. Not one of them would have done it off their own back. Same as any team. Its bs

  17. @ducatiboy6668

    Proper fans club again 👍 we support them and they give back to the City. Well done to all involved and Merry Christmas to you all 👍

  22. @geoffreywilson4567

    Nice to see the players seeing The children in hospital They do it every Christmas well done Nice one Nice one And The coaching stuff and Management❤😂😊😅

  23. @supersam1914

    Sandro being there and being involved with the team says a lot . Even though he can’t play he’s still doing the things that are needed to be closer to the team and community

  27. @Yungrexy

    Great to see Shola & Harps involved. Harper looking like a Morrissey tribute act these days 😀 Harper was a couple years below me at my school, as was my mates younger brother signed by Keegan & at the acedemy with Shola (got a drug habit and made the front pages for all the wrong reasons). Paul Kitson, Dickie Ord, Alan Tate & Adam Nohnson all went to my school too. Between them and a few other lower league players they have the sats skewed so it states that you're more likely to be a pro footballer if you're born in Easington district :p

  32. @derekmooney2771

    I've no doubt that AC Milan do the same visits in Italy but its great for Tonali to be involved and realise even more the connection between his new club and the community.
    Is it true they left Harvey Barnes in there to assess his toe?

  36. @unknowndash

    Tonali will be HIM next season this ban could be a blessing for him to get used to the system and make himself comfortable next season he will bang

  42. @Yungrexy

    Love to see this xx Thank you & well done to all involved, small things like this leave big memories with those young folks (and the workers). All the best everyone.

  44. @gonufc

    Good on the lads and lasses. Also, good to see Tonali has stayed in Newcastle, training and still involved with things like this. Proper make or break time for him but properly bedding in shows commitment. Heard Dan burn say his English has massively improved as well… At least he's using his time off well!

    Also, good to see Steve Harper is well.

