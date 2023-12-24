Luton 1-0 Newcastle | HUGE home win! | Premier League Highlights

“4 Locks” read the shirt the Town players sported in the warm-up to this game and come the final whistle the captain’s shirt was paraded around Kenilworth Road by his jubilant teammates who strained every sinew, chased every ball and battled and blocked their way to one of the most powerful and poignant 1-0 wins Kenilworth Road has ever seen.
Seven days ago Rob Edwards cut a tearful figure as he applauded the crowd off at Bournemouth and the Town boss, having masterminded this gutsy victory over Newcastle United, was close to welling up once more as he took in the admiration from the Hatters faithful at the end of an emotionally draining week. “It’s been the biggest challenge of my professional career,” the manager would say afterwards.
Score made me think Luton won by a lucky punch before watching the highlights. Damn they actually dominated the whole game
Newcastle is bad level in these year !!!
You guys are just denying big teams their positions in the premier League 😅😅. Love that😂😂😂❤. Luton town all the way!!!
Love u guys hope u stay up 🆙 and wish ur captain speedy recovery ❤️🩹 as Gunners fan
Think everyone wants luton to stay up
Congratulation luton town..
I am fans Eric Ten Hag,, I hope Luton take Eric from United
Isak's goal was not offside
So happy for Luton Town
That long shot by Barkley is pure class.
Lokonga ❤️🤍
Well played.
Lol
Barkly on 🔥 😊
Luton reminds me of Leeds. I wish they stay.
COYH!! Outstanding in all areas today. Shout out to the defence who defended like beavers! Unbelievable!
As a yid, love Andros, excellent underrated player, loves playing moneybags
Var Drama 😂
Luton masterclass
As a lfc fan congrats guys!
Class from Hatters
Thanks for humbling the Saudi boys Luton❤
Good job luton
I've been a fan of Luton since they were in League 1 and I'm very happy that we can win or play on equal terms with teams from the Premier League.
Well deserved🎉
Well done Luton, well done. Keep the Belief. Make a couple of additions as the transfer window opens, and go from strength to strength.
– Chelsea fan
Chelsea fan here, just gotta say I'm impressed by Ross Barkley
GO LADS 🎉
Luton Town plays so well they always surprise me
Congratulations Luton town 👍
Sono italiano e tifoso del Genoa CFC 1893 la squadra di calcio più vecchia d'Italia ma seguo da molti anni il grande Luton Town 🎉
Buon Natale a tutti i tifosi del Luton
Give Barkley what ever he wants the fans will all chip in
Great win Luton ❤
And amazing from Townsend, sending love to Lockyer
He should put Alexander hisak in frist half
Good result for Luton town. Congratulation. 👍
Die hard Luton Town Fan here and I just want to Say how proud I am of Our Performance yesterday, especially to keep on Fighting for Locks !!! Plus what a week it must’ve been for those players witnessing what happened. So Happy Christmas Tom Lockyer and Happy Christmas Luton Town F.C .
I Lost my Cousin a couple of months ago whom was a season ticket holder and wouldn’t miss a match , So For me because you never got to see this . This one’s for you James Mcgarry !!! Love ya Cuz xxx
Браво Лутон!!! 😎👍
От фана Ливерпуля! ❤😊
VAR MAFIA!!! 👎👎👎 0.02mm 😂😂😂 1:37
Pundits nightmare,⚽️
As a west ham fan thankyou Luton 🥰
Congratulations Luton Town…
Good Jon Lads!!
What's the point you come to others fans pages and you say that u support your club
Do one
Apologize to Arsenal
congrats Luton!
Congrats to Luton. The perennial giankillers of English Football. I think their progress so far in the EPL is satisfactory. They just need another gear – a killer touch – to obtain a mid table finish this season.
Common luton I'm for you