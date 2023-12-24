Luton 1-0 Newcastle | HUGE home win! | Premier League Highlights



“4 Locks” read the shirt the Town players sported in the warm-up to this game and come the final whistle the captain’s shirt was paraded around Kenilworth Road by his jubilant teammates who strained every sinew, chased every ball and battled and blocked their way to one of the most powerful and poignant 1-0 wins Kenilworth Road has ever seen.

Seven days ago Rob Edwards cut a tearful figure as he applauded the crowd off at Bournemouth and the Town boss, having masterminded this gutsy victory over Newcastle United, was close to welling up once more as he took in the admiration from the Hatters faithful at the end of an emotionally draining week. “It’s been the biggest challenge of my professional career,” the manager would say afterwards.

🎩 Welcome to Luton Town Football Club’s official YouTube channel – click and subscribe now!
🌐 Visit the official website at
🛒 Shop online:
🐤 Follow us on Twitter:
📷 Instagram:
😀 Like us on Facebook:
🕺 TikTok:

Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.

48 comentarios en “Luton 1-0 Newcastle | HUGE home win! | Premier League Highlights

  3. @Goal_baller

    You guys are just denying big teams their positions in the premier League 😅😅. Love that😂😂😂❤. Luton town all the way!!!

  24. @DJ_Arbuz.

    I've been a fan of Luton since they were in League 1 and I'm very happy that we can win or play on equal terms with teams from the Premier League.

  26. @ProtikPC_pro_indigo

    Well done Luton, well done. Keep the Belief. Make a couple of additions as the transfer window opens, and go from strength to strength.
    – Chelsea fan

  31. @pierobomba5606

    Sono italiano e tifoso del Genoa CFC 1893 la squadra di calcio più vecchia d'Italia ma seguo da molti anni il grande Luton Town 🎉
    Buon Natale a tutti i tifosi del Luton

  37. @Rainbowdom185mcg

    Die hard Luton Town Fan here and I just want to Say how proud I am of Our Performance yesterday, especially to keep on Fighting for Locks !!! Plus what a week it must’ve been for those players witnessing what happened. So Happy Christmas Tom Lockyer and Happy Christmas Luton Town F.C .
    I Lost my Cousin a couple of months ago whom was a season ticket holder and wouldn’t miss a match , So For me because you never got to see this . This one’s for you James Mcgarry !!! Love ya Cuz xxx

  47. @ajkpublicagency

    Congrats to Luton. The perennial giankillers of English Football. I think their progress so far in the EPL is satisfactory. They just need another gear – a killer touch – to obtain a mid table finish this season.

Los comentarios están cerrados.