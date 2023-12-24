Luton Town 1 Newcastle United 0 | Premier League Highlights

Highlights from Newcastle United’s trip to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town in the Premier League.
We cannot be a top 4 team if we can't win away from home. As against Chelsea, we were far too passive. It's almost as if Howe has decided that we're good enough to play on the foot front at home, but away from St James Park, NUFC turn into this strange conservative beast that wants to defend deeper and make life easier for the opposition. Whatever is going on, it's definitely not working.
Didn't take Luton seriously until it was too late.
This a piss take ? You lot are on the wind up?
I want Tony mowbray to come in for our new manager he will definitely take us to next level Eddie kid has gone a bit stale like my bread
Thanks a lot Luton town from Arsenal fan ❤
Guys dont be Very Angry with me but when chelsea plays Against other team chelsea makes other team inform for 5.6matches like everton starting now..tottenham you guyd alredy see man city they have just won 1time ❤
Nobody will believe in us, we have lost, again, again, again, the lights go out, but we will continue to believe (To Qualify for the Champions League again), and this will not end until we win again.
Come On Newcastle, Still Believe. 🖤🤍✊
No chance that goal was offside like how can an arm be offside.
togther⚫⚪
Discrase
I just want to thank all the Newcastle supporters for the message regarding our incredible captain Tom Lockyer, incredible fans you lot have. Good luck for the rest of the season – from a Hatter 🧡
Eddie stays. End of.
2024, injured players back, one game a week, new signings. We march in to European football, whatever form it will be.
Howe out now
Time to get a new Coach 😊
トリッピアー良くなってたね やっといつものトリッピアーって感じ！クロスも足元ドンピシャだったし、これがずっと維持できるように頑張って！トリッピアー大好き！ そしてｲｰﾌﾄで待ってるよ笑
Every time Gordan gives wilson a chance to score ,He consistently wastes it smh
Luton deserved the 3 points.
Not good enough
Surely a historic low point
That Wilson opportunity😓Shocking day😢
Not enough quality brought in. Its really showing now, we look flat and one dimensional. Really need this window to freshen up and give ourselves some options before we end up mid table
Eddie Howe has done so much the past years for us, and a few blips suddenly our "fans" are calling for him to be sacked? Come on guys, Rome wasnt built in a day. Dont forget where we were the past 10 years… to be at the level we are now needs patience and wisdom. HWTL.
Sunderland 😱