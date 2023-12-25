Luton 1-0 Newcastle | Extended Premier League Highlights

🎩 Welcome to Luton Town Football Club’s official YouTube channel – click and subscribe now!
🌐 Visit the official website at
🛒 Shop online:
🐤 Follow us on Twitter:
📷 Instagram:
😀 Like us on Facebook:
🕺 TikTok:
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Watching the VAR offside line which was not straight I'm beginning to think otherwise
Very important points fo you lads. Hope you're gonna be earning them in the same fashion till the season ends.
POV my opponents defense in ultimate team 2:50
Newcastle is currently very unstable
Congratulations to Luton on their well-deserved victory! 🎉⚽
Luton till we die 🧡
Well played Luton. Your lads fully deserved the 3 points. Our lot were poor too, but that shouldn't take anything away. #NUFC
Christmas has come early for Luton
Merry Christmas hatters.
Just Remember Unbelievable Save From Thomas Kaminski The Belgian Sensational + Goal From Andros Townsend. Luton Town FC Winners Against Newcastle United In The Kenilworth Road Stadium Score By 1-0.
UP THE HATTERS WHAT A GAME THAT WAS 🔥😤
3 Points after a Long Time
What a good game
FIRST