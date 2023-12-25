Luton Town humble Newcastle United | True Faith NUFC Podcast





Alex hosts Si, Charlotte and Adam Clery to talk through Newcastle United 1 Luton Town 0. We discuss:

Horrific away for continues – why do NUFC keep doing the same things over and over away from home and expect different results?

Does Howe’s refusal to accept NUFC have a problem away stop there being a solution

Fan reaction to this result seems different to others – is it a problem

Howe’s subs in the first half – panic button pressed?

Loads, loads more

Please consider joining us on Patreon – www.patreon.com/tfpodcast



Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.