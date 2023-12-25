Wishing you a very Merry Christmas! 🎅🎄



Christmas messages from players and staff from our men’s and women’s teams this Christmas time.

Have a wonderful day, Geordies! 🎅🎄

32 comentarios en "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas! 🎅🎄

  2. @TheBonesReaperShow

    Can’t fault the team really. It’s been a hard couple of weeks but you can’t help it when 12/13 players are injured and one is suspended for 10months. Fatigue sets in and all the youngsters have done brilliantly!

  3. @TinyBellEnd

    Merry Xmas to all the staff and players, thanks for giving us everything week in week out, enjoy your holidays ❤⚫️⚪️

  5. @richardrose3997

    Merry Christmas to everyone at Newcastle united, and to all the fans everywhere, my Christmas wish when we got took over was to not be in a relegation scrap at Christmas every single year and look 😮we achieved so much last season and are currently 7 th this season howay man the owners told us a five year plan and I stand by it, I trust it, and I know it will happen, just gotta keep the faith and trust in the lads and leadership

  6. @ianbedwell8795

    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our fantastic owners, manager, coaching staff, player's……both lads and lasses….and all the mags around the World. Onwards and upwards and HWTL.🎄☃️❄️

  8. @tristantaccad4644

    Eddie coming in at the end like Santa Claus 😭😂 our boss has quite the aura about him
    Genuinely made me smile, thanks to the club and the media team

  13. @allandart20

    Just love our club, just when you think they can’t do anymore to make you part of it they come out with stuff like this. Merry Christmas to all from a geordie a long way from home❤️🖖✌️🙏🏻

  17. @johnhanson652

    Happy Xmas to all magpie fans
    🌎 Wide….2024 is brand new year….let's give it all we've got!!!😊😊😊 Hwtl+ Lasses

  23. @seattlegeordie2614

    Now we know where and Manquillo and Lewis Hall are! 😁Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the Pacific Northwest to all.

  24. @patricksandeberg8184

    Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and a happy new year to everyone in Newcastle United and to all my fellow supporters around the world!

    //❤from the 🏄🏽‍♂️ Viking 🇸🇪

  25. @leekelly5655

    Merry Christmas happy new year Eddie and the coaching staff to all the players and management and staff keep up the good work we are the mighty toon army and the world greatest fans we have

Los comentarios están cerrados.