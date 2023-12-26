Tripper Admits EMBARRASSING Team Display! Chris Wood Hat-Trick DESTROYS Newcastle 1-3!

Subscribe for FREE!
We need to invest in improving our squad during January transfer window
January could be Newcastle’s saviour
Amanda get rhat check book out. Eddie wake up Tripper is done.
This is an easy fix. Stop playing Sean Longstaff, he is quite possible the worst player in the league and his 21/22 weekly salary of 1000 reflected that, now he gets 50,000 for a 26 who’s not all of a sudden get good. Gives the ball any more than anyone else. Play Tino in his position, we would then have a great tackling midfielder. Almiron gets 80,000. For that week salary, shouldn’t he learn how to kick with his right foot. Eddie Howe has to have more than one formation up his sleeve. Because it’s too predictable. Especially with Almiron having to ALWAYS cut back on his left. Sell Longstaff and get a new midfielder. January priority
the toon are sh*te just now… rumours are that tripper had another affair (hence him leaving the england friendly early – and not his first time either..), and joe linton some kind of fling too… disgraceful really if true
We needed that … a reality check for many players and howe relying on home support. Miley and Bruno played well but rest didn’t uphold the values of intensity.
Eddies time is up?????
When a 17 year old kid is your best most consistent player over the last 2 months you know you are in trouble. We were lucky it was just 3-1. Could easily have been 5 or 6. Howe has no plan B. He is not a Klopp or Guardiola.
Chris Wood runs in behind our back 4 to score twice in less than 10 minute and a hat trick in 15 mins. I mean what the hell??? He only scored 1 goal at St James's in a YEAR. There are super tankers in the Arabian Gulf that can turn quicker than Dan Burn. Allison nice guy and hard worker that he is – just not good enough. Schar has become a liability thinking he is Franz Beckenbauer playing up the pitch and losing possession leaving us exposed.
Howe has to go and quite a few players need to follow.
Played off the pitch, even without wood! Wow, forest looked different!
eddie howe sack
Trippier was better but the backline in general were woeful. Getting torched by Chris Wood? Inexcusable.
Least we have an easy January
Howe looked like he has no plan b but we all know that this would happen it was on the cards,
Play your best players . Gordon lost his pace he’s clearly injured . Tripper sit his ass down , along with Burn , And Miggy and Longstaff , and Dabrafka . Joelinton always brings it . Bruno gives it his all his shooting needs work but besides that he’s consistent . The kid has been solid as a rock Miley . Isak is class he just needs players to link up with . Use Burn as a back up CB. Same as Lascelles. If Schar is injured don’t play him . Tino must play and Hall needs to prove to you that he isn’t ready . The team has no pace . Eddie better start winning or he will be gone .
Newcastle are simply shyte. Sub par championship team at best.
We are rich a f*ck. This will be resolved.
Just waiting for the good news in January 2024, Dan Ashworth was fired and bought new players 2 attackers, Jonathan David, Ollie Watkins, Serhou Guirassy, Victor Boniface, Cole Palmer. Nkunku
If you don't buy it, the club will just get worse, it might fail to enter the top 4. If nothing changes, if you don't buy 3 attackers at Bruno's level and sob, it's better to just fire Eddie Howe, a coach who has no ideas and is not credible.
A good honest review….I'm a Forest fan and although today was ours, we have had so many similar frustrations!
Miley was our best player again tbh especially on the offensive side
Liverpool, Sunderland then city next , god help up ! Need a stricter , RW and dubrakva needs to go! Eddie needs to starts livra over burns all day long ! Trips needs to sort whatever is going on out
All teams go through this sort of season. too early to look for someone else, give the man some time to put it right and who else would you get to replace him.
what the hell is happening to us 😞