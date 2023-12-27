HIGHLIGHTS | CHRIS WOOD HAT-TRICK 😍 | NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-3 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

A hat-trick for Chris Wood as Nottingham Forest beat Newcastle United 3-1 at St James’ Park.
Great
Chriiss Wood is soo cool killer 😂
Chris Wood turned into prime r9
What a player Elanga has become after leaving United
Man turned into Prime Ronaldo 😂
I’m all here for this Chris wood resurgence
Congrats Forest! You've beaten those thugs good! Gunner fan
Elanga his too selfish
Chris Wood turned into prime R9 to haunt his former employers 🤣
Chris Wood is right football and someone ends up scoring 3 goals with his left…
Good striker
He’s still a below average player, Newcastle are just clueless, Eddie Howe plays the same tactics with the same players every week and he got finally found out.
WOOD WOOD WOOD
Great Hat-Trick by the fellow Kiwi, I would like to see the Honorary New Zealander Jakub Kiwior to score a Hat-Trick for Arsenal ha ha.
He scored a hattrick of weak foot goals, trossard come outside💀
Tough 🎉
He went from Stan Laurel to Stan Collymore in one game. Good lad.
Wood for forest has to be the most canon thing ever.
The way wood plays his
Ball is zero luck, 100% skill
That second goal had me wondering whether that was Wood or Messi
Wood will be on loan to Olympiakos next year 😊