How concerned should Eddie Howe be by Newcastle's current form?

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News:
Newcastle’s troubles continued to deepen as Chris Wood scored a hat-trick against his former club to help Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 win at St James’ Park.
December may have started with a victory over Manchester United but it’s turned into a miserable month for Eddie Howe’s side, who have now won one of their last seven games and been eliminated from the Champions League and Carabao Cup in a matter of weeks.
#SkySportsNews #SkySports #premierleague
► For the latest developments on this story:
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports Retro:
► Sky Sports:
► Sky Sports Football:
► Sky Sports Boxing:
► Sky Sports F1:
► Sky Sports Cricket:
► Sky Sports Golf:
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here:
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Newcastle should resign chris wood 😂😂
If Ten Hag can survive, why not Edie
Bye bye Eddie bye bye
Sky coverage is so poor.
Don't underestimate forest they have lots of excellent players just about gelling together
Trippier costed Newcastle 4 lost games recently
I remember Arsenal fans once crying for Arteta's head. Now he's their idol. Same can be said of pretty much every Manager you analyse the career of. Every team goes through rough patches and so does every manager. The key will be how much Howe is learning from this. I think if Newcastle didn't have so much unavailability through injury and suspension things would be more of a problem for him if he was losing like he is at the moment, but he has a lot of credit in the bank from last season and for turning Almiron, Schar and Lacelles into Champions League level players. I'm not sure of another manager who could come in and go as good a job with the ceiling the player base has, without breaking loads of FFP rules and blasting the transfer budgets.
theres still hangover from all these injuiries. players mentally and physically done in bouncing between prm, champs and domestic cups . same starting 11's game after game with not even subs being used .
This just shows how good nick pope really is, he made us look better than we are
Mourinho's time is coming… Thanks and bye bye Eddie…
There is some regression to the mean with Newcastle.
Eddie is more than welcome at West Ham anytime
I think its amazing how quickly certain fans and the media have turned on Howe. For the best part of 20 years Newcastle fans have had nothing to cheer about. They finally get the change of ownership they demanded/deserved, they escaped relegation, they get in the champions league, get to a cup final, all without spending a huge amount of money. And now when they are going through a bad blip with an injury hit squad people are starting to panic! Behave yourselves!
I’m very worried that Eddie isn’t very worried
Plastic geordie arabia
Only 3teams have solid squads in the premier.All the others beat each other.Europe is a distraction for the likes of Newcastle they don't have strength in depth.Spend more money on bigger names
He’s a good manager nufc should hold onto him…but secretly the board want jośe mourinho.
If they get beat v Sunderland in the FA CUP,it will be arrivederci Eddie!!!
Howe is at Newcastle long term, no doubt. Players are downtrodden after a turbulent first half of the league, all the injuries, Tonali…
But well done Forest! We'll have you at the City Ground. Ye bastards 😆
they talk rubbish these so called experts
Never hear Eddie Howe complaining about injuries, it's only ever the media and pundits I hear keep going on about injuries, never hear it from the club.
He's fine, Imo. I would keep him. He's learning how tough it is to be in Europe mid week. But he will learn and be better for it. Remember they ahead of expectations
Getting sick of hearing about the schedule, we've played 6 extra games.
Eddie Howe has got crazy eyes.
Stop being silly Eddie's allowed a dip
mate this exact scenario happened in my fmsave man got sacked for manual pellegrini loooooooooooooooooooooool and they wanted my bowen
Woefully overrated manager. Like off the charts. Summer signings were dire and too few to make any impact. He plays his favorites over form like Southgate.
Nufc will be out of top 10 come season end.
We'll bounce back in the next few weeks as we will have breaks inbetween games now. 5 day break inbetween the Forest and Liverpool game which will be massive as we can recharge and train properly. Been a long time since we've had 5 days inbetween games. Won't be easy to win away to Liverpool on Monday but I see us picking our form up in the next few weeks. Gonna be a lot fresher with no midweek games.
What a load of Bollocks,Howe has is first lean spell since going there and his future is in Question
How many lean spells did fergie have before he built the ultimate dynasty
Kloppnin his first year finished below Southampton and west ham,and holds the record for most home defeats in a season in Liverpools entire history
Give him chance man,but that's what's ruining football,managers getting sacked for having a bad run nowadays
Anyone seen the inhalers?
I think historically, he would be completely safe but with newcastles owners, i dont think he will survive in the long term. Only thing is, who can they get to replace him?
IF A STRIKER CANT SCORE IN 7 GAMES,THEN SURELY HES NOT THE GUY…WELL ITS THE SAME FOR EDDIE HOWE
People expect too much too fast. Let Howe work through this rough period. He’s done little wrong prior and I hope the owners are not pressuring him. Newcastle were never going to be a mainstay top 4 overnight. And this is a very competitive league this season
The moment a manager starts to have a blip the media start sowing that seeds of doubt just to get a new narrative going. To start the fans thinking, ‘ well maybe he should go’ in order for new headlines. Eddie Howe has been brilliant for Newcastle and sometimes a manager is going to go through a sticky patch. But instead of starting to doubt him stick by him when things are tough. That’s what real fans do.
A Gooner of 45 years here……
I hope the owners give Howe the time, with the huge amount of injuries they have and the fact that its been decades since they've had any European football, its been a learning process for all of them. You also have had their brand new mega signing Tonali taken away from the team to a ban, had he been available he would have made a huge impact on their performances.
Eddie Howe is the right man for Newcastle, you saw last season the progress they have made and they will continue to grow as a club.
I hope the Toon Army continue to back Eddie Howe, he's a great manager.
The workload issue seems to effect all middle tier teams. After 1 year of Europe Nuno's Wolves struggled. Leicester were relegated after back to back campaigns one season after reaching the semis. West Ham after two seasons in Europe battled relegation before rallying to survive and win a trophy (but spending over £100M). Newcastle have rich owners but are adopting a patient approach. They don't have a massive squad and the high press does drain players.
It will be interesting to see how Villa and Brighton respond to their extended European campaigns. David Moyes at West Ham has done remarkably well in his third season even after the sale of Declan Rice.
As a Man Utd fan I admired the passion and energy NU put into it's games last season and said around Feb/March time that it wouldn't be sustainable with European football and a small squad, Howe is learning the hard way that going all out for 95+ minutes of every game, every week is just not sustainable without a Man City sized squad, even Liverpool can't do it, as soon as the injuries pile up, you are playing kids and you are in trouble.
That is Eddie Howe's fault he did it last year also playing Burn at LB he is the same height as the Punjabi playboy Great khali 6.9
from the WWE for God sake . Eddie Howe should not play with his reputation just to please his players .
Hall should be given more time especially to rest some his players even in midfield . Howe is a great Manager but hes too nice with
his favorite players .
Eddie Howe is doing a fantastic job ON THE WHOLE. Yes this is a poor run of form, I believe injuries can be blamed as his high intensity style requires rotation given the fixture congestion. The long term project was ahead of schedule and now we are seeing an expected drop-off. Not concerned in the slightest.
Hair Transplant
Eddie excuses
Its went pear shaped quickly
Yet again, people are jumping the gun, only 1 and a half seasons, newcastl were fighting for survival. It takes time to build these rhings, ypu can not expect instant success despite the takeover.
Sunderland will smoke Newcastle in New Year 🎊