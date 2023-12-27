How concerned should Eddie Howe be by Newcastle's current form?





► Subscribe to Sky Sports News:

Newcastle’s troubles continued to deepen as Chris Wood scored a hat-trick against his former club to help Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 win at St James’ Park.

December may have started with a victory over Manchester United but it’s turned into a miserable month for Eddie Howe’s side, who have now won one of their last seven games and been eliminated from the Champions League and Carabao Cup in a matter of weeks.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #premierleague

► For the latest developments on this story:

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro:

► Sky Sports:

► Sky Sports Football:

► Sky Sports Boxing:

► Sky Sports F1:

► Sky Sports Cricket:

► Sky Sports Golf:

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here:



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.