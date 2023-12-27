Newcastle United 1 Nottingham Forest 3 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from our 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park.

34 comentarios en "Newcastle United 1 Nottingham Forest 3 | Premier League Highlights

  3. @user-wr5on1gs2u

    we should not have let chris wood, maxi or shelvey go! i understand we have to sell to buy but those 3 players were pivotal in us staying up the other year. shelveys pin point pass, maxis explosiveness and wood was not always a goal threat but he held that ball up for us when we were in the attacking 3rd. the luton game had maxi written all over it, he would have broke through that defence again and again.

  4. @padzzz9377

    The fact that NUFC Tv didn’t show replay of the penalty tackle says it all. Blatant dive and cheating. Result couldn’t be more just💪

  7. @FantomPizza

    We HAVE to cut dead weight and spend in January, and we have to do it right. if we dont make the right changes in Janurary we'll be toast for the rest of the season

  9. @francismaduka3862

    I just hope Jackson and sterling is watching this… They surely can learn a thing or two on being a striker… Good job Chris woods

  13. @CCkhT21o681

    Why doesn't Eddie just give Trippier a rest so he can recharge and reset? Eddie is killing Trippier by starting him continually when he's mentallly gone.

  14. @Steph-wq9it

    Fair play to Chris wood, he didn’t gloat, over celebrate & was totally respectful to our fans.
    Brilliant performance by him & Forrest.
    Let’s move on, it’s been a disastrous season with injuries, affecting our season so much.
    Let’s stick together, we’ve come along way in 18 months 🎉

  16. @jasonmillsom2981

    Newcastle losing gives me joy, just to see true geordie and the Irish guy get upset😂 to the rest of the geordie fans I hope you guys recover in the second half of the season

  20. @jonathanward7320

    Was getting rid of Chris Wood a mistake? Especially with the injuries we’ve had this season. If he could put in performances like that consistently then he’d be ahead of Wilson. He made Eddie Howe pay for letting him go today, fair play to him.

  24. @Nienna1837

    Chris Wood did a decent job and did not even embarrass us further. Well done, lad. Fair play to you. Our lot need to just get their heads sorted.

  28. @markanderson8006

    Curious to know who’ll they get as new manager. Mourinho is the only one I can think of but he’s probably too old now. We should get De Gea got nothing to lose . Howe probably doesn’t want him though as it will disrupt the dressing room he’ll be on £200k a week more than anyone else

Los comentarios están cerrados.