EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-3 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

Extended highlights from The Reds’ 3-1 victory against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram:
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook:
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok:
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter:
Sign up to Forest TV:
Visit the Official Website:
#nffc #premierleague #football #highlights #extendedhighlights
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
👆 come here and see your favorite
Nuno got it spot on and the players put the plan into action. Now to Man Utd and ending the recent poor form at home
Is Morgan Gibbs White related to Solanke?
Wood's third goal reminded me of Darwin Nunez's second goal
Just Remember Unbelievable Goal From Chris Wood 3x. After Defeat Nottingham Forest Comeback To Winners Against Newcastle United In The St'James Park.
Commentator : Colin Fray.
Wood is new star is born
I’ve been a forest fan since my 11th birthday in 1991 and honestly that was my best match I’ve seen! So many of our wins especially since last year have been ‘nicked’. This was ours! (Best win since our return I mean) long live king nuno.
I came here for Elanga❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ united fan…. We gave out Elanga for Anthony 😢😢😢
Great performance by wood no one would have predicted a hattrick only negative was his shity attitude when elanga didnt pass him the ball . Kicks the goal post and screams at him . Still not sold on turner. Would rather them bring navas back for add competition
Isak cheat
Amazing game atmosphere was best away one ive been to this season
Great win and performance hope we can carry this on. COYR❤
Chris Wood is the EPL Goat
You lot have any plans for Andrey Santos? 😅
I love the commentary for the 2nd and 3rd goal for forest.
The second goal is what Messi did to Bayern
Wood is King; no hysterical goals celebration.
Maybe my fav performance since we came back up. Think Montiel’s performance is going under the radar a bit too, incredibly solid for only his second start. He’s won everything with his country for a reason.
0:48 "A quick, lightning turn……to find an
angleankle."
Look, I'm all for 'equal opportunity employment', but if the league are gonna recruit these people to officiate then they must insist they bring along their dog.
Vocês são mal agradecidos. O outro técnico subil vocês para primeira divisão. Tomara que caia para segunda divisão
At least there is some clarity in how Forest played in this game. Under SC, the team could hardly go forward and most times, attack were slow after a turnover. I had said after the 8th game that he should go, but the die hards wanted him to stay till the season ends. Glad the owner was not swayed “ in SC we trust” chants by those silly fellas.
In Cooper we trust
I liked seeing the ball retained when it didn’t look like there was a pass forward available.
One criticism under SC for me was the lack of ability in controlling games.
Playing the right pass in the right areas and not isolating players is something I’m hoping changes.
Granted a better midfield is required though and world class GK would be nice – maybe see if Samba wants to come back!
We now have a manager who encourages creative attacking play, this is obvious by this Forest performance against Newcastle United.
Cooper will always be loved by the fans for what he achieved, but he'd gone as far as he could and the time for a new man was long overdue!
It was nice to have a good ref for a change he waved play on twice for our first 2 goals when he could of blown for fouls
it was worth the long drive there and for my first time at st james park what a day
COYR
COYR 🔴 ⚪ 👌 🏹
Horrible amateurish dive for the penalty, went down like the guy in Robocop who gets shot to pieces – thankfully that was the only ref gaffe, and Forest deserved all 3 points and maybe should have scored a few more.
What’s Steve Sutton about to rabbit when that 3rd went in ?
“The flags up” ?
Then Colin Fray just blurts over the prats voice and says “the flag stays down”
Sutton is a terrible co-commentator.
Get him off.
easy win never doubted wood