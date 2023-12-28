EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-3 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE



Extended highlights from The Reds’ 3-1 victory against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.
30 comentarios en “EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-3 NOTTINGHAM FOREST | PREMIER LEAGUE

  5. @tirtoananda4348

    Just Remember Unbelievable Goal From Chris Wood 3x. After Defeat Nottingham Forest Comeback To Winners Against Newcastle United In The St'James Park.

    Commentator : Colin Fray.

  7. @sugar4522

    I’ve been a forest fan since my 11th birthday in 1991 and honestly that was my best match I’ve seen! So many of our wins especially since last year have been ‘nicked’. This was ours! (Best win since our return I mean) long live king nuno.

  9. @badboys500

    Great performance by wood no one would have predicted a hattrick only negative was his shity attitude when elanga didnt pass him the ball . Kicks the goal post and screams at him . Still not sold on turner. Would rather them bring navas back for add competition

  18. @grogu1986

    Maybe my fav performance since we came back up. Think Montiel’s performance is going under the radar a bit too, incredibly solid for only his second start. He’s won everything with his country for a reason.

  19. @davidflynn6790

    0:48 "A quick, lightning turn……to find an angle ankle."
    Look, I'm all for 'equal opportunity employment', but if the league are gonna recruit these people to officiate then they must insist they bring along their dog.

  20. @tiburtinoty-nx8dq

    Vocês são mal agradecidos. O outro técnico subil vocês para primeira divisão. Tomara que caia para segunda divisão

  21. @dl703

    At least there is some clarity in how Forest played in this game. Under SC, the team could hardly go forward and most times, attack were slow after a turnover. I had said after the 8th game that he should go, but the die hards wanted him to stay till the season ends. Glad the owner was not swayed “ in SC we trust” chants by those silly fellas.

  23. @sirmattalott1484

    I liked seeing the ball retained when it didn’t look like there was a pass forward available.
    One criticism under SC for me was the lack of ability in controlling games.
    Playing the right pass in the right areas and not isolating players is something I’m hoping changes.
    Granted a better midfield is required though and world class GK would be nice – maybe see if Samba wants to come back!

  24. @sicr7373

    We now have a manager who encourages creative attacking play, this is obvious by this Forest performance against Newcastle United.
    Cooper will always be loved by the fans for what he achieved, but he'd gone as far as he could and the time for a new man was long overdue!

  28. @RichardM-kv4uu

    Horrible amateurish dive for the penalty, went down like the guy in Robocop who gets shot to pieces – thankfully that was the only ref gaffe, and Forest deserved all 3 points and maybe should have scored a few more.

  29. @markbirtles7066

    What’s Steve Sutton about to rabbit when that 3rd went in ?
    “The flags up” ?
    Then Colin Fray just blurts over the prats voice and says “the flag stays down”
    Sutton is a terrible co-commentator.
    Get him off.

Los comentarios están cerrados.