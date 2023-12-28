Kalvin Phillips on loan INCOMING!!

Sam brings us news of the reports of Kalvin Phillips joining Newcastle United on loan
Become a 99p member of ours:
Join our free Facebook group:
Amazon NUFC shop:
Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com
30 day free Amazon Prime:
Amazon Audible:
3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:
Sign up for Amazon Business:
Sign up for Amazon music:
Podcast on Twitter:
Website:
Twitter:
Facebook:
NFTV Extra:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
#NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Were it me I like the idea of a Philips loan, with an option to buy in the summer if it works out. January permanent signings for me involve 2 players, because they’ll be expensive. Thomas Kaminsky from Luton & Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan. I’d sell Dubravka, Hayden & Burn in January also.
Phillips is dead from the neck upwards as a footballer
I do think we need a number 6 if on loan perfect think we need other striker too .
I could see Bruno leaving and Philips and Tonali put in to replace.
It’s sensible business
We need a 6 while I don’t think Phillips is the answer, it gives him a chance to prove himself and we can use the funds to get a striker and right wing
Get de gea on a free for the end of the season I don’t rate him but he is better than the replacements we have
It might give dubs a kick up the arse too
Happy to have kalvin Phillips but i do agree I hope he's ready to jump straight in with only 89 minutes played
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Good. Hopefully this will stop teams running through the heart of our midfield and destroying us.
7.5m for 6 months loan does not seem like good value, however that is a drop in the ocean these days, we do need a DM badly. England international is not a mark of honor any longer with Southgate in charge, by that logic we should get Henderson 😂.
Need an upgrade for that joker on the right
Nufc fans divnt look impressed with Phillips….so what can you do if it adds depth
+ shores stuff up..+ Edwardhinomagic power bring ing out hidden talents is unparallel
Keep the Lads n Lasses smiling😊😊😊😊Hwtl+lassez
Miley is good but he is not a holding midfield player
Phillips is
Phillips should be decent signing if we are getting a hungry player with a point to prove before the euro's, RW would also be great and maybe a striker
He get injured
He get injured
Most of our best results have come against a 4-2-3-1 this season, so not sure where that idea comes from, plus Phillips would be a great signing, suits our direct style and not Man City's
Mileys not a number 6.
I don't see the point of spending £7M to develop another PL club's when we have Miley who needs the minutes. But yes, we definitely do need a 6 so if this is the cheapest way to get one in then I suppose he fills a need
No thanks he can stay at city he is happy to never pay and get is money
Not that good thow pal that's why Leeds got rid + he can't get a start at man City shit 😤
Fofana from AS Monaco reported to be around 25-30M… If a deal can be done cheaper than 7.5M for one season and potential long term solution. Typically plays in a 4231 and isn't English or PL experience so likely no chance to come in winter.
he played ok in champions lge tother day…
The new manager won't utilise Kalvin Phillips
I dont mind Phillips if he's going to replace Longstaff, whose current form is poor, but not to bench Miley.
We need a quick, strong striker. We also need a right winger if we cant get Minteh back.