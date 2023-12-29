To understand Newcastle’s true formation history story, here’s the link:-
Why Have Newcastle United Been Celebrating The WRONG Foundation Year?!
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Sensible, level headed and factual as always Eddy. It’s been a tough time lately with all the extra games, injuries and the Tonali suspension. Though we are not too many points off where we where this time last year. The minority of fans need to get back behind the team. Howe is the man to stick with. Some sort of European football is good. Here’s to a great 2024!
Finally some interesting new content about nufc. Really enjoying these videos. Keep it up.
Golden words here to live and support our team.
100% Agree Eddie – Great Video Eddie
Sad thing is there’s a percentage of “fans” that attend the games now simply because they are on the band waggon. These are only a small percentage and a percentage who weren’t there a couple of years ago. They need to shut up and get behind the team. NUFC is family, if your Mam is making a few shit dinners you don’t call her a cow. You tell her you love her and await the next fantastic meal, which is always just around the corner.
Agree with you 100% with the negativity and expectation. As soon as we qualified for CL I said I didn’t want it for us. I wanted a couple more seasons pushing up the table with good cup runs whilst building for the possibility of champions league. I feared an overstretched team that would succumb to injuries. Gutted that this has turned out to be the case. If Eddie was sacked that would be it for me. We can’t go back to a revolving door for managers. Have we not learned anything?
Trust (Eddie & the new owners) patience (from everyone) and support (fans) is how we get through this.
Eddy great video
People who say all that negativity so early when things go downhill are not real Newcastle fans. No Newcastle fan would want to be attached to all that Howe out talk. Half the time I would not be surprised if they were even people from other clubs spreading poison and the rest are just idiots that never went to school. True Newcastle fans would still be supporting.
Hi Eddie, Hope you have had a good one over chrimbo? Is that not a old sign from the Cashley era? Did not see that on Tuesday? Even so, every point from you and a lot of other comments on here are Bang on.
Well said eddie.👍,and all the best for the new year.
Howe needs to prove he’s a winner. I’d give him more time another season. However, to be out of two cups and lose the final last season are big failures. I don’t like to say cos I like him. Obviously we’ve had a tough start to the season with injuries fatigue etc but performances have been crap for at least a month. If we want to be ambitious we have to see that so far it’s been a failure. If we won that shootout at Chelsea I’d be thinking otherwise. I thought the tactics were all wrong at Chelsea in the second half you could see a goal coming although it was an error. Same with the Milan game poor game management.
you're happy with that I want Newcastle to win something not finish top six what's that it's nothing every season we say the same thing I've been going since the 60 ts it's just never-ending
Well said expectations set to high ,compared to last season .I remember seeing likes of Frank pringle our number 9 , so people lucky to see players we have now
Spot on Eddie some vloggers are ranting and raving as we have a dip in form. No club that's had the injuries and suspension we have had could cope. Keep the faith and remember how far we have come in very short time. Onwards and upwards
I’d love a video on the history and demise of Swan Hunters! Love your video’s
Do I ever long for the good old days, before social merdia, you'd go down the pub have a brew and grumble a bit then show up again next game. Now with the emergence of the cess pit of social media the great unwashed have emerged and found their voice is actually put out there and unfortunately listened to, the whole thing is ridiculous and poisonous. Totally agree Eddie, this can only distort things, the VAST majority of fans realose how far we have come but as I read the other day in the society of today one word of praise creates a couple of notices but one word of negativity results in thousands of likes. The tail is wagging the dog in every aspect of life and the silent majority go unheard. Keep telling it like it is Mr. Hope, coz hope springs eternal.
“A sense of perspective” – this is probably the most valuable video you’ve made yet Eddie. Lets just hope some of the fantasists sit up and listen to your sage words. Well done sir.
Happy new year Eddie
well said mate you've took the words from my mouth, I'm constantly being seen as a man of faith around my mates only because I understand everything you have spoken about in this video and share the same views, we are on a fantastic journey and I'm along for the ride through the thick and thin, yes I've been disappointed a little recently with the last few results but that does not mean I feel the need to call out anyone from the management or the players because lets face it…… It's never been a better time to be a GEORDIE, keep up the top work as always mate and all the best for 2024⚫⚪⚫⚪👍👍
Eddie, these are the same gobshite's who got Sir Bobby the sack. They only crawl out of the woodwork when there's a sense of success around the club and then the second it slips they turn on the club.
They're arseholes. Can you see these same fans turning up to the 100k seat stadium if we weren't in the top four? Not a chance.
We're seasons ahead of where we ought to be. This is an unprecedented injury issue. Take a squad of 25, subtract 13/14 injured and see what it leaves you? Up shit creak without a paddle.
Against Milan we had SIX players who played for Bruce on the pitch. Let that sink in and then realise we're so far ahead of where we should be. Give him time.
Sensible as always pal. Do I pick up a Northumbrian twang there? I’d like to see a video up Simonside way maybe a hike and cover the ancient rock art. Really enjoyed the Hadrian’s wall stuff.
I am so glad you have done this video ,It makes me sick seeing these these people making NEGETIVE comments about the team and management , these people I guess have very short memories and should have a good hard think before expressing their festering commemts and get behind the team in good and bad times
Eddie and his team and players have done a great job and they will come good so to those who dont think so HAVE A WORD WITH YOURSELF get behind the team and have faith
Many thanks Eddie may I take this time to thank you for all your Content in 2023 and wish You and Helen and Happy ,sucessful and healthly New year 2024
All the best from a Geordie in Indonesia
Enjoy WOR Flags but seeing someone else produce a banner like that does not help considering where this club has been and where they're going in the future! Love your team, get behind the team.
Nice one Eddie, great video!
I’m as passionate as they come but as I’m exiled in the midlands I’m generally found watching the games on tv in various emotional states!
I’ve been saying for weeks that our injury list was staggering when compared to most others in the epl. How we remained competitive in those games was down to the desire of the fit players and staff. Yes, I’m sure Eddie would like some of his decisions back but I defy any team to cope with the amount of injuries we had. As a result we are now seeing the impact to the fit players in that some of them are now running on fumes.
I believe that the naysayers are in the minority but some of the other YouTube channels certainly do not help. It’s interesting that when challenged they believe it’s their right to challenge tactics and demand changes including new players. The current squad needs our full backing for all they’ve achieved not slagged off for slightly dropping off their high standards.
Luckily for us Eddie takes no notice of social media and press stories so will be doing his best to galvanise the squad. It will be typical of them to get a result at Liverpool to shut up the naysayers! HTL!! 🖤🤍
Eddy,
This excellent video is evidence of your mature, extremely balanced and down to earth presentations which, I am sure, the majority of fans would agree with. There are always going to be those with totally unrealistic expectations and views who are vociferous and loquacious in expressing their opinions and swift in condemning the slightest deviation from their ridiculous views.
Keep up the great work. Your output is like a beacon in a turbulent sea.
Roger NZ
Eddie its not a broad section of fan base mate it's a minority of clueless idiots and keyboard warriors unfortunately every club sadly has a group of numptys like this! HTL
Just win, baby.
Very well said, Eddy. I have also been appalled and horrified at some of the comments I've been reading during this bad run and it got worse after the Forest result. Even some of the Toon vloggers have got caught up in it and let their gobs run away with them a bit. I understand the frustration but this is far from a crisis and we still have the best man in charge. January is going to be tough and, as you say, might get worse before it gets better. If we lose to the mackems, I fear the backlash will be stupidly over the top but…surely…even with this team suffering as it is right now, we have too much for that lot to cope with.
Eddie you are the only YouTuber I watch now. Too much negativity. Some very short memories. Two years ago on Xmas day we had 10 points and were second from bottom. That’s 10 POINTS! We are well ahead of schedule. Give me top 7 and another crack at a European competition and I’ll be over the moon. An FA cup run would be nice. This is growing pains. By 2029 we will be competing with the best. Patients and belief. EH will take this club to levels we haven’t seen before. We have to believe in him! Love your videos, your passion and positivity!
Too true Eddy
Fantastic that Eddie
Great video mate as always.
Well said and I totally agree with all that you said .
Keep up the good graft mate.
Cheers Eddy, gr8 slant mate….January will be the crunch time…beat the Mackems and get something v City, Liverpool and/or Villa and all is good…but….80% PIF make the decisions or majority influence not any of us…it’s a result business and PL is ruthless and anyone that is a trillionaire will be mega ruthless 😮
Serious question,finish 12th but win the fa cup,season after finish 13th but win league cup or would you trade that in for top 4 finishers,,me Everton fan,win cups, Howe should be putting out full strength teams for cup games,rest them in league games,lift the fa cup up,that' day stays with you for the rest of your life,all you hear on TV/radio is finish top 4,wrong in my opinion
Disappointment, frustration and a little anger absolutely.
Pointing accusingly and bemoaning the wonderful people who have made it possible for one and all to dream…Never!
100% with ya Ed on every single point.
Get behind our team, win, lose or draw, and show the world how passionate we are. Happy new year Eddie. God bless.
It’s standard football supporter shit!! Fickle as hell, it’s not just Newcastle, it’s probably 90% of football supporters, they all believe their club should be winning every game & if that doesn’t happen then the owners should sell up, the manager should be sacked & regardless of how well the club are doing, their club should be spending ridiculous sums of money of numerous new players as clearly the players already at their club are crap!!
And those same supporters wonder why their club are having financial issues!!
Entitled to say the least & as I say, it’s not just a Newcastle thing! (I’m not a Newcastle supporter for the record).
Ayup Eddy Pal, as always a cracking video, very informative. Patience is required. It took CITY 3 seasons before we won the FA Cup. Newcastle will win summat soon, maybe this season's FA Cup. The fans should look back and remember how it was for your team before King Kev came in the early '90's, gates of around 14,000 and in danger of the third tier. We have "new found" fans, who don't actually know that 25 years ago we were SHITE! All the best pal for 2024, the success will come.
Well said,Eddie!Absolutely spot on.We had a bad run of draws last season and certain people whinged on like babies;it's the same types who got Sir Bobby sacked.Have missed your other videos on Tyneside history etc.Happy new Year!
Well said Eddie ,completly agree👍
Thanks Eddy for keeping it honest and real. Confident your fan base will widen. Quality reporting and perspective. Don’t allow the naysayers from your mission!
Fantastic video and 100% agree. Media deluded clowns are a complete embarrassment. Keep highlighting the muppets. Well done
Well said sir
I would doubt even 1% of Newcastle fans are calling for Howe out, its channels like this that exaggerate the negative. Everything I have read has been constructive criticsm.
Eddie we are behind you.
Well said Eddie, you're a legend of geordie u tubers ,pity the rest don't understand football and life like you ,
It's time's like this that make good managers into brilliant managers.
Remember klopp last season.. we need to give him our full support 🖤🤍
I am sorry but I disagree with you. You are demonstrating loser mentality, no wonder why Newcastle hasn't won anything in your lifetime. Newcastle are currently playing like a relegation side, look at the away games table – Newcastle are second to last after Sheffield United.
Eddie seems lost and doesn't have a clue what to do, he makes substitutions at the 85th minutes replacing defenders when we are losing, a bit like Southgate.
I noticed this at the start of the season before all the injuries, Newcastle were really really poor against City, Brighton, Liverpool and Milan. Gattuso was commentating for Italian Sky Sports and stated that Newcastle don't offer anything apart from running a lot. Arturo Vidal was disgusted with our performance and said we don't belong in the UCL. These are the opinions of former top players.
Yes, last season was amazing, but Eddie didn't change anything. He continued to play exactly the same tactics with exactly the same players every week, he doesn't seem to learn from his errors and the opposition figured us out. He did the same thing during his last season at Bournemouth when he got sacked.
I am not saying that Eddie should be sacked now, but if this continues, the Saudis will sack him regardless of what the fans want.
Quite right. The club is becoming everything supporters for decades dreamed of. Eddie is the right man, when he gets the quality of players we had in the past – the Shearer, Beardsley, Tino, Ferdinand’s etc. then watch him go. It will take windows to do! Real supporters will support and back the team, manager & leadership.