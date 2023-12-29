PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Liverpool (A)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of our New Year’s Day trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.
Just don't lose to 5under1and
I just want to repeat what has already been said, Eddie is a top manager and a great bloke. To all the fans please get behind the team and the good times will return.
I trust in howe to keep the score below 5-0
id take the 10 point deduction and spend £1b
please no talk about ffp the sponsors we have and starting the end of this season means we can basically spend what we want over 3 years, work it out its almost 500m a season with the sky and prem money also
Eddie Howe is a Newcastle untd legend in my opinion ❤
Eddie has got enough credit in the bank to lose the next 10 games 5-0 and still be the man to take us forward, honestly some of the 'fans' are delusional. Wor Eddie always ⚪️⚫️
We just need to stop playing dan burn left back we got tore up by forest cause of it
All im asking is to sell almoron in the jan window…he is a liability..a walking one legged player man..cant do shit with his right foot…cost us a goal at home to ac milan when he tried to finish with his left when a simple tap in with his right will do…his lame attempt to curl past the keeper lead to a swift counter goal for bournemouth…and with psg away too he missed again a chnce to drill pass the keeper with his right but still chose his left…dude is a nighmare to watch. Thank you for your service miggy but its time to leave.
❤your champion NEW CASTLE,,Come back againt hero player the magphiest
Steady Eddie well he will play the same players and put the wrong subs on and sub till the 70 mins mark or 85th min
Liverpool beat Newcastle last time, and in all honesty the run Newcastle are on .. I see Liverpool takeing 3 point's
Evev he knows he will lose to Liverpool 😂😂😂😂😂YNWA ❤
The only man i want in charge of Newcastle and i believe he can get us back where we belong! Everyone goes through bad patches and we just need to get behind the lads and show why we're the best fan base! Howay the lads!!!
Real fans back Howe
The lads haven’t been training so we can’t expect fluent performances one after the other, especially when you are trying to chop and change with who we’ve got available.
That Louise is such a detestable journalist. Who gives a f*ck what Jamie carragher thinks
Zero goals against Luton, only a dodgy penalty against Forest, and he says our problem is the defence.
Suggest the negative fans have a listen to Klopp's press conference when asked about Newcastle and injuries. His assessment is spot on – games every three days only allows for recovery – no training/tactics, same players playing for weeks because of no available rotation, get tired and injured, and injured players coming back not match fit/sharp. It's SO obvious so cut them all some slack…
Miggy, Gordon and Bruno have had NO respite in that time…Botman, Burn and Longstaff still not match sharp and probably back a bit too soon. It's a no-win situation that should hopefully get better in the New Year…
Time to back the boys
Eddie is our king
Get this joker out of our club. Being a “top bloke” isn’t enough to manage Mr. Bin Salman’s Newcastle. Mike Ashley’s perhaps. But we are aiming higher now. Get him OUT NOW. HWTL
No comments
This time
Only hope for best 👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿🇩🇬
you can tell it's affecting him
Time for edd to go
In Eddie we trust. Its that simple.
Anyone with an opposing view has to be thick as pigshit or be suffering badly from amnesia…….
some helpful reminders;
Steve Bruce, Steve McClaren, Joe Kinnear, Sam Alladice, Graeme Souness and Richard fucking Dinnis ffs.
Get a grip or shut your fucking mouths, it's embarrassing the rest of the Toon army.
Eddie Howe is a fantastic manager and a fantastic person. With more time for training now, we will finish this season strongly. Mark my words.
Love eddie but he needs to start and be ruthless with players and making changes. I think we will get something out of Liverpool mind you!!
Trust me when I say this second half of the season we will finish strong 😉😉
He’s been nothing but talk these past couple of weeks he needs to start actually backing what he is saying to gain the fans’ trust again! Enough of worshipping him and players we need to criticize them if they are not performing well that should be the standard
Here are some questions for you, boss!
1. Why is there not enough rotation in the squad? We have retained players in the summer who were on their way out, yet we are not playing them when the limited 1st team players are absolutely exhausted!
2. We have youngsters who played in the summer tour and have shown they can be competitive. Why are they not given a chance when our 1st team is exhausted as fuck and the likes of Chris Wood can sprint away from our defence. Do you remember Wood? He used to wear the no 20 and he was not that fast or clinical when he was playing for us. How do you expect the youngsters to get experience and grow so they can take more responsibility if they are not playing. Young Miley has played 7 games in a row, a few of the lads I am sure can manage 2-3 games.
3. Why are we losing our concentration after going ahead? Why can't we play like we played Arsenal or PSG every game? It is not like they do not know how to do it as they have shown they can. Why do we crumble against lowly teams in the PL away from home?
4. What do you expect in the next 4 games? To me it sound like a bloodbath loading. The only request is not to embarrass the team. Fight all the way even if you lose but do not lose the derby.
5- Is there a point where you feel you can get sacked? What do you think you would have done differently if you know you will leave the team without accomplishing your targets? Can that message be transmitted to the players. It is as much their future as yours!
Eddie in
I can’t think of a better man to be manager of this club always carries himself with such class
Im very suprised, NOT! That not one journalist asked about the decision to play Dan Burn against the fastest Notts Forrest player. In Eddie We Trust
Eddie needs to be more involved in matches instead of just stand around with a frown on his face
Why isn't Eddie able to affect the team positively during half time? The team can never seem to be able to turn matches around after half time when on the down. Also no late comebacks unlike Arsenal and Liverpool
I'm completely behind Eddy howe.i support our brilliant manager.
Eddy Howes Black and white army 🏴🏳️🪖🏴🏳️
Maintain focus, take chances in attack but not in defence. Shore up that midfield. Go out there to beat them, not to reduce damage, or we’ll get annihilated. Play sensible aggressive football. And drop Almiron!
Beliau pelatih muda yang sangat bagus memberi efek positif di klub yang dilatihnya , aku tahu dia sangat teliti membangun tim yang Solid tidak mudah bersaing di liga inggris tapi dia membuktikan bisa finis di 4 besar klasemen dan masuk liga Champions salut & respect eddie Howe 🙌🔥🔥🔥
Just remember where we've been and where we r we need to stick with the team and manage
back eddie and the lads, we will get over this wall, cmmon Newcastle !!!!!!!!!!
Thst woman gets a lot of hate but at least she has balls to ask hard questions.. u like tge rest of the arse lickers
If no transfers in January will be gone in the summer.
Eddie Howes Black and White Army !!!!
Louise doing her best there to convince everybody that Joey Barton is 100% spot on !
This is getting ridiculous, look what Newcastle have achieved, give the man a break