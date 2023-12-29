PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Liverpool (A)



Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of our New Year’s Day trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

45 comentarios en “PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Liverpool (A)

  2. @davidcaush5036

    I just want to repeat what has already been said, Eddie is a top manager and a great bloke. To all the fans please get behind the team and the good times will return.

  5. @darkbydesign1031

    please no talk about ffp the sponsors we have and starting the end of this season means we can basically spend what we want over 3 years, work it out its almost 500m a season with the sky and prem money also

  7. @markwilliamson660

    Eddie has got enough credit in the bank to lose the next 10 games 5-0 and still be the man to take us forward, honestly some of the 'fans' are delusional. Wor Eddie always ⚪️⚫️

  9. @shillonggamer

    All im asking is to sell almoron in the jan window…he is a liability..a walking one legged player man..cant do shit with his right foot…cost us a goal at home to ac milan when he tried to finish with his left when a simple tap in with his right will do…his lame attempt to curl past the keeper lead to a swift counter goal for bournemouth…and with psg away too he missed again a chnce to drill pass the keeper with his right but still chose his left…dude is a nighmare to watch. Thank you for your service miggy but its time to leave.

  14. @jegnufc91

    The only man i want in charge of Newcastle and i believe he can get us back where we belong! Everyone goes through bad patches and we just need to get behind the lads and show why we're the best fan base! Howay the lads!!!

  16. @chrisanders92

    The lads haven’t been training so we can’t expect fluent performances one after the other, especially when you are trying to chop and change with who we’ve got available.

  19. @JulieDorsetBelle

    Suggest the negative fans have a listen to Klopp's press conference when asked about Newcastle and injuries. His assessment is spot on – games every three days only allows for recovery – no training/tactics, same players playing for weeks because of no available rotation, get tired and injured, and injured players coming back not match fit/sharp. It's SO obvious so cut them all some slack…

    Miggy, Gordon and Bruno have had NO respite in that time…Botman, Burn and Longstaff still not match sharp and probably back a bit too soon. It's a no-win situation that should hopefully get better in the New Year…

  22. @skacel7

    Get this joker out of our club. Being a “top bloke” isn’t enough to manage Mr. Bin Salman’s Newcastle. Mike Ashley’s perhaps. But we are aiming higher now. Get him OUT NOW. HWTL

  26. @jackdunphy9032

    In Eddie we trust. Its that simple.
    Anyone with an opposing view has to be thick as pigshit or be suffering badly from amnesia…….
    some helpful reminders;
    Steve Bruce, Steve McClaren, Joe Kinnear, Sam Alladice, Graeme Souness and Richard fucking Dinnis ffs.

    Get a grip or shut your fucking mouths, it's embarrassing the rest of the Toon army.

  27. @falconarrow

    Eddie Howe is a fantastic manager and a fantastic person. With more time for training now, we will finish this season strongly. Mark my words.

  28. @AnthonyBrown-kn9zk

    Love eddie but he needs to start and be ruthless with players and making changes. I think we will get something out of Liverpool mind you!!
    Trust me when I say this second half of the season we will finish strong 😉😉

  29. @user-fo7tc3lc1o

    He’s been nothing but talk these past couple of weeks he needs to start actually backing what he is saying to gain the fans’ trust again! Enough of worshipping him and players we need to criticize them if they are not performing well that should be the standard

  30. @Nienna1837

    Here are some questions for you, boss!
    1. Why is there not enough rotation in the squad? We have retained players in the summer who were on their way out, yet we are not playing them when the limited 1st team players are absolutely exhausted!
    2. We have youngsters who played in the summer tour and have shown they can be competitive. Why are they not given a chance when our 1st team is exhausted as fuck and the likes of Chris Wood can sprint away from our defence. Do you remember Wood? He used to wear the no 20 and he was not that fast or clinical when he was playing for us. How do you expect the youngsters to get experience and grow so they can take more responsibility if they are not playing. Young Miley has played 7 games in a row, a few of the lads I am sure can manage 2-3 games.
    3. Why are we losing our concentration after going ahead? Why can't we play like we played Arsenal or PSG every game? It is not like they do not know how to do it as they have shown they can. Why do we crumble against lowly teams in the PL away from home?
    4. What do you expect in the next 4 games? To me it sound like a bloodbath loading. The only request is not to embarrass the team. Fight all the way even if you lose but do not lose the derby.
    5- Is there a point where you feel you can get sacked? What do you think you would have done differently if you know you will leave the team without accomplishing your targets? Can that message be transmitted to the players. It is as much their future as yours!

  33. @artisan998

    Im very suprised, NOT! That not one journalist asked about the decision to play Dan Burn against the fastest Notts Forrest player. In Eddie We Trust

  35. @CCkhT21o681

    Why isn't Eddie able to affect the team positively during half time? The team can never seem to be able to turn matches around after half time when on the down. Also no late comebacks unlike Arsenal and Liverpool

  37. @georgemorley1029

    Maintain focus, take chances in attack but not in defence. Shore up that midfield. Go out there to beat them, not to reduce damage, or we’ll get annihilated. Play sensible aggressive football. And drop Almiron!

  38. @daniseptian684

    Beliau pelatih muda yang sangat bagus memberi efek positif di klub yang dilatihnya , aku tahu dia sangat teliti membangun tim yang Solid tidak mudah bersaing di liga inggris tapi dia membuktikan bisa finis di 4 besar klasemen dan masuk liga Champions salut & respect eddie Howe 🙌🔥🔥🔥

